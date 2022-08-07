 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Retirement: William Hughes, Jr. Retires From Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP

Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP is announcing that William R. Hughes, Jr. has retired from the firm as of July 31, 2022.

Over the past 40 years his practice has been focused in large part on products liability, environmental tort litigation, insurance defense and representation of school districts, student’s parents, teachers and administrators. Hughes attended University of Iowa where he received his B.S. degree, Drake University where he received his M.A., and University of Nebraska where he received his Ph.D. and J.D. He and his wife Judy have been lifelong residents of Council Bluffs and have two children, Alicia and Trey; and two grandchildren.

Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP is a full service law firm with attorneys specializing in personal injury, insurance defense, wrongful death, workers’ compensation, medical malpractice, product liability, employment claims, estates/trusts/wills, real estate, municipal law and the defense of law enforcement officials relative to Constitutional claims and civil rights claims. Other members of the firm are Kristopher K. Madsen, Rick D. Crowl, Robert Livingston, Michael G. Reilly, Zachary Winter and A.W. (Tony) Tauke.

