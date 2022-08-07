Retirement: William Hughes, Jr. Retires From Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP

Over the past 40 years his practice has been focused in large part on products liability, environmental tort litigation, insurance defense and representation of school districts, student’s parents, teachers and administrators. Hughes attended University of Iowa where he received his B.S. degree, Drake University where he received his M.A., and University of Nebraska where he received his Ph.D. and J.D. He and his wife Judy have been lifelong residents of Council Bluffs and have two children, Alicia and Trey; and two grandchildren.