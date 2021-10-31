Retirement

Clark Retires After 30 Years at Firm

Dickinson & Clark CPAs, PC has announced that Francis E. Clark, CPA is retiring from public accounting after 30 years with the firm. Francis is a co-founder of the firm which was established in 1991.

Francis received his BSBA with a major in accounting from Creighton University and started his public accounting career in June 1971. After working for 3 public accounting firms, Francis merged with Ron Dickinson in October 1991 to form Dickinson & Clark CPAs PC. In June of this year Francis completed a 50-year career in public accounting and 48 years as a Certified Public Accountant.

Francis is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Iowa Society of CPAs. He is a licensed CPA in Iowa and Nebraska, and believes his career as a CPA has given him opportunities he would have missed otherwise. Francis feels fortunate to have worked with so many wonderful clients and community members.