Retirement

Clark Retires After 30 Years at Firm
Dickinson & Clark CPAs, PC has announced that Francis E. Clark, CPA is retiring from public accounting after 30 years with the firm. Francis is a co-founder of the firm which was established in 1991.
Francis received his BSBA with a major in accounting from Creighton University and started his public accounting career in June 1971. After working for 3 public accounting firms, Francis merged with Ron Dickinson in October 1991 to form Dickinson & Clark CPAs PC. In June of this year Francis completed a 50-year career in public accounting and 48 years as a Certified Public Accountant.
Francis is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Iowa Society of CPAs. He is a licensed CPA in Iowa and Nebraska, and believes his career as a CPA has given him opportunities he would have missed otherwise. Francis feels fortunate to have worked with so many wonderful clients and community members.
Francis will be spending more time with his wife, Betty, and their families, including their two married children and four grandchildren. Francis currently serves on the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation and Inter-Faith Response Inc. non-profit boards. He looks forward to working with his two brothers and sister managing the family farm.