Reumann wins Jeep from Menards

There’s a first time for everything, as Pacific Junction’s Roy Reumann will tell you.

On Thursday, Reumann received a brand new Jeep Cherokee Unlimited Rubicon after winning the Council Bluffs Menards’ sweepstakes promotion from November 2021. General Manager Tom Groepper was there to hand the keys over to Reumann, who was joined by his daughter, Tessa.

Reumann said he moved to Pacific Junction from Omaha last spring, and he stops at the Council Bluffs Menards, 3200 Manawa Centre Dr., multiple times a week, sometimes making multiple stops in a day. Every visit gave him an opportunity to enter the drawing, and his brand loyalty paid off in four-wheeled fashion. He said he didn’t believe it at first when he was contacted regarding him winning the contest.

“At first I thought it was a scam when I saw the email,” he said with a chuckle. “It was a pleasant surprise. I’ve never had a new vehicle in my life, so this is pretty exciting.”

Groepper echoed those excited sentiments while inspecting the new ride with the Reumanns.

“We’re excited to be giving away a brand new Jeep,” he said. “It is great to see someone in our community win this beautiful looking vehicle.”

Reumann said he’s been working on constructing new buildings on his property, and Menards has been helping him along the way. Now he’ll have shiny new wheels to bring his hardware back home.

Groepper said the Jeep is valued at $57,000, and it was presented by Menards and one of its vendors, cleaning tool manufacturer The Libman Company.

