REV pitch competition set for Tuesday

TS Bank has partnered with Advance Southwest Iowa to host REV, a pitch competition with $14,000 in prize money, on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch pitches live from five REV finalists, all local entrepreneurs and business owners.

They will also have the chance to meet the finalists to learn more about their businesses, network with other entrepreneurial-minded guests and enjoy food from Viva Fit Kitchen — a 2021 REV winner — and Fig & Honey.

The event is open to the public, but registration is required and the cost to attend is $15. Visit tsbank.com/revevent for tickets.

This year’s finalists include Noble Provisions, East of Omaha, Fermented Felon, Nesting Grounds and First Row Fitness.

Guests will also hear a keynote talk from Drew Harden, president and co-founder of Blue Compass, an award winning digital agency.

Harden’s talk, “Powerful Ways to Persevere with Passion,” stems from his award-winning digital agency based in Des Moines. He will be speaking on how to propel past the startup phase, plunge through problems and walk away with the power of passion.

The 2022 REV winners will be announced at the end of the evening, around 6:45 p.m.

TS Bank originally started REV in 2015 in an effort to spur economic growth and encourage business owners to continue pursuing their dreams. As of today, $100,000 has been awarded through this program.

Other major sponsors include Nebraska Enterprise Fund, Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and PowerTech, along with additional sponsors, Castle and Associates Inc., Rachel Dorr Accounting, Vistage and Tandem Works.

