Rev up your engines with Midlands Humane Society’s 3rd Annual Wags & Wheels Car Show

Windows rolled down with the wind in your hair, all while soaking up the sunshine sounds like time well spent, no matter if you are a human or a dog.
If you like cars of any kind, get ready for the 3rd Annual Wags & Wheels Car Show held to benefit the animals at the Midlands Humane Society. This car show will once again be located at Thunderbowl and McCoy’s Bar & Grill, 1900 Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs. We know car owners are rearing to get out, have some fun and show off their pride and joy at our car show and the public is equally excited to attend.
Wags & Wheels is set for Sunday, Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m., with awards at 3 p.m. We strongly encourage pre-registrations, due to expected high demand and space constraints.
We want everyone to be mindful of social distancing guidelines in an effort for everyone to stay as safe as possible. All participants that pre-register by Aug. 14 will get a FREE collectible Wags & Wheels Car Show t-shirt and dash plaque. If we have not met our capacity, we will accept car show registrations on the day of the event beginning at 9 a.m., but once we reach our capacity of registrants, we will not be able to accept additional car entries. So, we highly recommend getting your registration in early.
We are eager for you to see the design for this year’s shirt. Drag Daddy Studios, a well-known artist based in Oklahoma, designed the fun, colorful shirt for 2020 and it is amazing.
As in past years, there will be 13 entries consisting of Sports, Original, Muscle, Truck, Ford, Ford 2000 and newer, GM, GM 2000 and newer, Mopar, Mopar 2000 and newer, Rat Rod, Street Rod and Foreign. We will also have five “Best of” categories and they are Best of Show, Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Custom and Best Interior.
There will be music, food and drink specials from McCoy’s Bar & Grill, raffles and silent auction prizes, a 50/50 Raffle, adoptable animals from MHS, and lots of camaraderie among all the car show participants, many of who have been with us since year one. With fewer car show options to pick from this year, we are pleased to offer this amazing fundraiser and we are so appreciative for everyone’s support.
Stay tuned, as we will give regular event updates, information on our incredibly supportive sponsors, parking suggestions and other pertinent information as the event nears. You can stop by to register at MHS, 1020 Railroad Avenue, Council Bluffs or email knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org to have the paperwork sent directly to you. If you have questions, please call Kori at 712-396-2264.
If you recall, MHS, in conjunction with the Bissell Pet Foundation held an “Empty the Shelters” Adoption Event last weekend. We are so happy to announce that 44 animals at our shelter found their forever homes. We were part of 159 shelters, nationwide, where over 3200 animals were adopted and are now living their best lives. This makes us so happy –— we hope you get a smile over these great numbers too.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by the Cimino family:
If you are looking for a new cat, you might want to consider these two. Rose is a beautiful 1-year-old spayed female domestic longhair and Trevor is a handsome, talkative 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair.
Sparky is a 6-year-old neutered male Lab mix.He arrived with Miley and they are an optional 2-for-1 adoption and the pair can be yours for $250.
Sparky is an easy-going guy who seems to get along with almost everyone, including dogs. He is calm with moderate energy and would make a great addition to a laid-back home without a lot of commotion.
Miley, the friend of Sparky, is an 8-year-old spayed female American Bulldog mix. Miley is a laid back, go with the flow lady. She will be a great addition to a quiet home or for an owner looking for a low energy dog. Miley is overweight, so she does need a dedicated owner who can help her slim down. We think both dogs will do well in a home with kids at least 10 years or older.
Please make an appointment to meet these great pets or one of their friends. We are open Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday-Friday from noon to 6 p.m.
