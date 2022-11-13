Santa's Wonderland open at Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s once again invite families to the beloved tradition of visiting Santa Claus this holiday season during the annual Santa’s Wonderland experience.
The tradition kicked off earlier this month and runs through Saturday, Dec. 24.
Photo sessions are available throughout the holiday season. Reservations are recommended and can be made at basspro.com/santa and cabelas.com/santa.
Through Dec. 24, visitors will have the opportunity to:
Visit Santa and get a FREE printed 4x6 photo
Reserve a spot to see Santa up to a week in advance through digital reservation system
Enjoy holiday-themed games and receive free giveaways
Send their holiday wish list to the North Pole via mailbox
Santa’s Wonderland is set up at Bass Pro Shops, 2901 Bass Pro Drive in Council Bluffs, and Cabela’s, 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista, Nebraska.