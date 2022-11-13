 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Santa's Wonderland open at Bass Pro Shops

  • 0
SantasWonderland_02.jpg

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are gearing up for the holiday season across America.

 Craig Cochran via FleishmanHillard

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s once again invite families to the beloved tradition of visiting Santa Claus this holiday season during the annual Santa’s Wonderland experience.

The tradition kicked off earlier this month and runs through Saturday, Dec. 24.

Photo sessions are available throughout the holiday season. Reservations are recommended and can be made at basspro.com/santa and cabelas.com/santa.

Through Dec. 24, visitors will have the opportunity to:

Visit Santa and get a FREE printed 4x6 photo

Reserve a spot to see Santa up to a week in advance through digital reservation system

Enjoy holiday-themed games and receive free giveaways

Send their holiday wish list to the North Pole via mailbox

People are also reading…

Santa’s Wonderland is set up at Bass Pro Shops, 2901 Bass Pro Drive in Council Bluffs, and Cabela’s, 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista, Nebraska.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson say power is being partially restored following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday after three power lines were damaged in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations, although officials have previously claimed that Russia was deliberately turning off the power in order to force civilians to evacuate in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the city. Rolling blackouts around Ukraine continued on Monday.

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

President Joe Biden says he is feeling “really good” about Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago area to support two House members who are facing more competitive reelection battles than expected. Biden says he is “not buying the notion” that Democrats are in trouble. He spoke at a political reception in a hotel for U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten. The president ticked off his administration’s signature legislative achievements on infrastructure, climate and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, efforts he said were achieved in collaboration with Underwood and Casten.

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

Ukraine’s president says that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the announcement Friday in a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city. Zelenskyy said that “as of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city."

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to ask for a raise in a strong job market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert