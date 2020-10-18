Small Business Competition

Applications Open for Small Business Pitch Competition

TS Bank plans to host REV, a virtual small business pitch competition, in partnership with Advance Southwest Iowa and several other local companies on Friday, December 4, 2020. Entrepreneurs and business owners will have the opportunity to pitch to a panel of judges to win up to $10,000 to grow their business.

TS Bank originally started REV in 2015 in an effort to spur economic growth and encourage business owners to continue pursuing their dreams. During the first three competitions (2015, 2016, 2017) the bank awarded over $75,000 to the winners. At the last event in 2017, top winners included Appsky Labs, a human-centered creative agency that specializes in software, design and consulting, awarded $10,000, Flyover Design Co., creators of custom wedding paper goods awarded $7,000 and HomeDitty, specializing in making house concerts easy and hassle free, who was awarded $5,000.

TS Bank has decided to bring the competition back this year by partnering with Advance Southwest Iowa and offering entrepreneurs and business owners the chance to win up to $10,000 to ‘ignite their business.’ From the pool of applicants, TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa will select up to five businesses for the virtual pitches where applicants will be judged on many aspects of their business.