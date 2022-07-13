Small business pitch competition to distribute $13,000

TS Bank has partnered with Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation and several other local companies to host REV, a small business pitch competition where $13,000 will be distributed to one or more entrepreneurs.

From the pool of applicants, TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation will select up to five businesses to pitch and be judged on all aspects of their business in front of a judges panel and live audience.

To apply, visit tsbank.com/rev and download the REV application.

For this year’s competition, TS Bank has contributed $5,000 and Advance Southwest Iowa has contributed $2,500 to the prize money. Additional funds were raised via sponsorships. Major sponsors include Nebraska Enterprise Fund, Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce and POWERTECH along with additional sponsors, Castle and Associates, Inc., Rachel Dorr Accounting, Vistage and Tandem Works.

This year’s live pitch event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center and will be open to the public. Additional details will be shared at a later date.

TS Bank originally started REV in 2015 in an effort to spur economic growth and encourage business owners to continue pursuing their dreams. As of today, over $100,000 has been awarded through this program.

At last year’s event, Viva Fit Kitchen, a one-of-a-kind authentic Mexican, meal prep company received the grand prize of $12,000 to help make healthy food convenient and affordable, as well as help with two new fridges, licensing and inventory costs. The Occasional Collective, a unique storefront was also awarded $3,000 to build on the company’s thoughtfully curated, sustainably focused and locally sources goods including small batch, handcrafted items.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Kelsey Stupfell at TS Bank by calling 712-487-0334 or Niki Ferguson at Advance Southwest Iowa at 402-720-8799.