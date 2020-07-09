Small businesses discuss pandemic troubles during roundtable with Axne

Area small business owners discussed the trials and tribulations of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic during a socially-distanced roundtable discussion in Council Bluffs.
“We still have a heck of a lot of work that we need to do,” said Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat who represents Council Bluffs and much of southwest Iowa in the 3rd District.
Axne noted the need to give businesses the “ability to thrive, ability to stay alive during this.”
The event at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center was targeted to small businesses in the service industry, including salons, photograpers, auto repair and others.
“You’re not like some of our brick and mortar businesses, or places that can have employees work from home,” Axne said. “You’re providing a service to the public, a service that requires people to come in.”
During the roundtable, business representatives and others discussed the combination hit to business of closing for weeks or months, then reopening with the extra costs associated with sanitization and personal protective equipment.
“Supplies have been pushed out to hospitals, as they should be,” Dr. Stacey Whitehead of CB Skin Secrets said of personal protective equipment. She noted, “I’m not in dire need at the moment, but who knows how long this’ll go on.”
The business representatives also discussed their struggles participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, which offered forgivable loans to businesses to help cover payroll. Many said communication was lacking. Shawna Anderson with Salon Extasy said her business is made up of sole proprietorships and she was of the understanding that to qualify for PPP, a company needed two or more employees.
“You and your sole proprietors can apply for PPP,” Axne said, noting that they were covered by the second round of the program. “Early on, that wasn’t the case, we realized we were missing out on a lot. People in the gig economy, sole proprietors.”
Vivian Kvam with Morrissey Photography and Tandem Works, which also provides branding consulting and marketing strategy, explained that herself and Machaela Morrisey had separate businesses before merging last fall. Because the business was new, it was viewed as a startup during the PPP and Small Business Administration loan application process and “didn’t have the financial history to show.”
“There were no opportunities to show the history we had prior. We feel like we fell in a crack,” Kvam told Axne.
The business was eventually able to traverse the process and obtain a PPP loan. Kvam said she’s heard from and worked with other businesses, attempting to help them through the process as well. She asked Axne about making the process more user-friendly, while also asking, “how can we help startups? Are there any solutions we can come up with to help them who may not qualify for various financial services?”
“It’s an important issue we’re facing right now. How are we going to help be innovative during a time when it’s necessary?” Axne said. “How are we going to do that if we’re not allowing for some flexibility in programs?”
Axne said the Prioritize Paycheck Protection Act is making its way through the House. The bill would provide another round of funding for small businesses with 100 employees or fewer that have seen a revenue downturn of 50%.
Along with those mentioned, participating businesses included Bayliss Park Massage Therapy and Risney Photo and Design of Council Bluffs and Unleashed Performance auto repair of Glenwood.
“As a new business entity, it was nice to have a voice and be heard,” Kvam said after the event. “I was surprised they were able to collect a good group of different types of businesses.”
Going forward, Kvam said she “would love to see the opportunity for people like us to continue to participate in conversations.”
“I feel like sometimes we have this great conversation, and that’s the end of it. I truly would like to see this as the beginning of a conversation,” she said, echoing something Axne said during her closing remarks.
After the event Axne said she took away from the event the struggles small businesses are experiencing in navigating pandemic life.
“Unfortunately, businesses that should’ve (received PPP funds) didn’t, and communication was the problem,” she said. “We have to fix the issue.”
Axne mentioned southwest Iowa has been hit with challenge after challenge recently, including Missouri River flooding, a trade dispute with China and Renewable Fuel Standards for oil refineries that have hurt ethanol plants.
“We are having a hard time here economically,” she said.
Axne, in her first term, will face Republican David Young in the November election. Young is looking to retake the seat, after losing to Axne in 2018.
Young was in southwest Iowa recently, touring farms and co-ops in eastern Pottawattamie County, including a farm in Carson, to highlight the importance of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which went into full effect on July 1.
“I publicly pushed for approval of USMCA back in 2018, and advocated a better trade deal for our farmers with China,” Young said during the tours in a release. “Thanks to the dedication of my Republican colleagues in Washington and the president’s administration, our farmers and the agriculture industry will be able to reap the rewards of a trade deal that puts them in a better place than ever before.”