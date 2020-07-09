Small businesses discuss pandemic troubles during roundtable with Axne

The business representatives also discussed their struggles participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, which offered forgivable loans to businesses to help cover payroll. Many said communication was lacking. Shawna Anderson with Salon Extasy said her business is made up of sole proprietorships and she was of the understanding that to qualify for PPP, a company needed two or more employees.

“You and your sole proprietors can apply for PPP,” Axne said, noting that they were covered by the second round of the program. “Early on, that wasn’t the case, we realized we were missing out on a lot. People in the gig economy, sole proprietors.”

Vivian Kvam with Morrissey Photography and Tandem Works, which also provides branding consulting and marketing strategy, explained that herself and Machaela Morrisey had separate businesses before merging last fall. Because the business was new, it was viewed as a startup during the PPP and Small Business Administration loan application process and “didn’t have the financial history to show.”

“There were no opportunities to show the history we had prior. We feel like we fell in a crack,” Kvam told Axne.