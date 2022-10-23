Special Entrepreneurial Event: Southwest Iowa Entrepreneurial Event Showcases Live Pitch Competition and Speaker, Drew Harden

TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa Corporate have partnered again to host REV, a pitch competition with $14,000 in prize money, on Tuesday, November 1, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.
Attendees will have the opportunity to watch live pitches from local entrepreneurs and meet them personally to ask questions, network with other entrepreneurial-minded guests and enjoy food from Viva Fit Kitchen (a 2021 REV winner) and Fig & Honey, both Kitchen Council entrepreneurs.
The five finalists who will pitch in front of a live audience are: Noble Provisions, Atlantic; East of Omaha, Griswold; Fermented Felon, Omaha; Nesting Grounds, Underwood and First Row Fitness, Council Bluffs. Plus, we have selected five honorable mentions that will be announced at the event. The audience will vote on their favorite honorable mention to receive an additional $250.
This year’s keynote will come from Drew Harden, President and Co-Founder of Blue Compass, an award winning digital marketing agency. His talk will focus on Powerful Ways to Persevere with Passion.
TS Bank originally started REV in 2015 and as of today, over $100,000 has been distributed to small businesses through this event. Again this year several business partners who are sharing the expense of the prize money – truly making this a ‘community’ initiative to rally around our local entrepreneurs. The big REV winner announcement will happen around 6:45 p.m. The cost to attend is $15. Register for the event at www.tsbank.com/revevent.