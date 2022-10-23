 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special Entrepreneurial Event: Southwest Iowa Entrepreneurial Event Showcases Live Pitch Competition and Speaker, Drew Harden

  • 0
TS Bank Logo

TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa Corporate have partnered again to host REV, a pitch competition with $14,000 in prize money, on Tuesday, November 1, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch live pitches from local entrepreneurs and meet them personally to ask questions, network with other entrepreneurial-minded guests and enjoy food from Viva Fit Kitchen (a 2021 REV winner) and Fig & Honey, both Kitchen Council entrepreneurs.

The five finalists who will pitch in front of a live audience are: Noble Provisions, Atlantic; East of Omaha, Griswold; Fermented Felon, Omaha; Nesting Grounds, Underwood and First Row Fitness, Council Bluffs. Plus, we have selected five honorable mentions that will be announced at the event. The audience will vote on their favorite honorable mention to receive an additional $250.

People are also reading…

This year’s keynote will come from Drew Harden, President and Co-Founder of Blue Compass, an award winning digital marketing agency. His talk will focus on Powerful Ways to Persevere with Passion.

TS Bank originally started REV in 2015 and as of today, over $100,000 has been distributed to small businesses through this event. Again this year several business partners who are sharing the expense of the prize money – truly making this a ‘community’ initiative to rally around our local entrepreneurs. The big REV winner announcement will happen around 6:45 p.m. The cost to attend is $15. Register for the event at www.tsbank.com/revevent.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist

Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist

British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term in which her economic policies roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party obliterated her authority. Truss became the third Conservative prime minister to be toppled in as many years, extending the instability that has shaken Britain since it broke off from the European Union and leaving its leadership in limbo as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis and looming recession. Financial markets were soothed, but bitterly divided Conservative Party lawmakers have just a few days to agree on a successor — or face yet another leadership contest.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Knowing tax deduction information is important any time of the year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert