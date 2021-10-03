Special Entrepreneurial Event: Southwest Iowa Entrepreneurial Event Showcases TEDx Speaker, Bill Eckstrom

TS Bank has partnered with Advance Southwest Iowa to host TEDx speaker, Bill Eckstrom, on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 5 p.m., at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center. This event is part of the REV program and will also feature networking, appetizers and a REV winner announcement party.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet REV finalists, network with other entrepreneurial-minded guests and enjoy appetizers. At 6 p.m., they will hear Eckstrom’s talk, “Why comfort will ruin your life” stemming from his viral TEDx Talk, the fastest growing video in the history of the event. He will share his life-altering, personal and professional development ideas through the introduction of the “Growth Rings.” Guests will hear this “profoundly authentic” sales professional turned speaker, author and business owner at the southwest Iowa entrepreneurial event of the year.
Earlier that same day, entrepreneurs and business owners will pitch behind closed doors to a private audience and panel of REV judges. Important REV update: finalists can now win up to $15,000 to grow their business, a $5,000 increase since the original announcement.
TS Bank originally started REV in 2015 in an effort to spur economic growth and encourage business owners to continue pursuing their dreams. This year will cross the $100,000 threshold (total) awarded through this program.
At the end of the evening (approximately 6:45 p.m.), the 2021 REV winners will be announced.
REV is hosted by TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa. Other major sponsors include Nebraska Enterprise Fund, Revela, POWERTECH, Google, Heartland Properties, Iowa Western Community College, along with additional sponsors, Pozzi Family Foundation, Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, Castle and Associates, Inc., Kitchen Council, Rachel Dorr Accounting, Mills County, IA Economic Development Corporation, Modern Matriarch Distillery, Startup Space and Proven Ventures.
Registration is required and the cost to attend is $25. Group discounts are available. Visit tsbank.com/revexpo for tickets.
If you have any questions, please reach out to Kelsey Stupfell, at TS Bank, by calling 712-487-0334 or Niki Ferguson, at Advance Southwest Iowa, at 402-720-8799.