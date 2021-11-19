Spice 'N' More Corp. recalls curry powder due to undeclared peanuts

Spice ‘N’ More Corp. of Brooklyn, New York is recalling all ounces and all lots of 13-ounce, 16-ounce, 7-ounce and 9-ounce plastic containers of Salma and Casablanca Curry Powder, because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Recalled products include the following:

• Salma Natural Curry Powder in 13-ounce (368-gram) plastic containers with UPC code 023913159115;

• Salma Natural Jamaican Curry in 16-ounce (453-gram) plastic containers with UPC code 023913159238;

• Casablanca Natural Spices Curry Powder in 7-ounce (198-gram) plastic containers with UPC code 639235101314; and

• Casablanca Natural Spices Curry Jamaican in 9-ounce (255-gram) plastic containers with UPC code 639235101338.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide to retailers, distributors and online mail orders.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product had been reported, as of Friday.