St. Albert plans to hold school on site this fall

St. Albert Catholic Schools plans to open its campus for in-person classes five days a week when its fall term begins on Aug. 24.
That is, as long as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health departments still say it is safe to do so, said Deacon Vernon Dobelmann, executive director.
“We’ll follow the CDC and the local health department guidelines and, if they determine it’s safe for us to do that, we’re going to rely on their expertise,” he said.
A team of St. Albert administrators, teachers, support staff and school board members have been meeting to develop the school’s Return to Learn plan. The team is calling for a variety of health precautions, Dobelmann said.
“We are going to be working diligently to keep everybody safe and healthy.”
Staff and students will be screened for symptoms, including having their temperatures taken as they arrive, said Angela Whitfield, director of academics at St. Albert.
“When students enter the building, we’ll take their temperature,” she said. “We’ll ask parents to monitor symptoms.”
As it stands now, staff will be required to wear face coverings, and officials will “highly recommend” that students do likewise, Whitfield said.
“We’ve made some accommodations for students who read lips,” she said. “We’ve invested in some (clear facial) shields so they can see what teachers are saying.”
Students will be socially distanced as much as possible, Whitfield said.
“Since we have lower numbers than a lot of schools do, that’s going to be easier,” she said.
Desks can be spread apart and some of the chairs can be removed from tables to limit the number of students at each table, Whitfield said.
“At lunch, we’re actually adding one more lunch session so they could be spread out more,” she said.
Elementary class sections will generally have 20 students or fewer, Whitfield said. Teachers will minimize the sharing of objects and materials, such as crayons, by large groups of students.
Students and staff will be encouraged to wash or sanitize their hands frequently. St. Albert started promoting that back in January in response to the prevalence of seasonal influenza, which was widespread across Iowa in late December 2019. On Jan. 6 — the first day of school after winter break — St. Albert Elementary School held an assembly for pre-K through third-grade students on the importance of hand-washing to reduce the spread of germs. The school had a batch of hand-sanitizing stations set up on stands in time for the students’ January return and made sure those at the assembly all used one as they left the event.
Since then, St. Albert has had additional sanitizing stations set up, as well as multiple sanitizer dispensers mounted on hallway walls.
Cleaning and sanitizing the building will be increased, Whitfield said.
“We were already disinfecting surfaces,” she said. “Now, they’ll just be scaled up a bit.”
That may mean disinfecting during the school day before a different group of students uses a classroom or lab.
School officials are still unsure how or when Masses will be held, Dobelmann said.
“We’re still waiting for more guidance on that,” he said.
St. Albert may decide to have separate services for middle and high school students so they have room to socially distance in the auditorium or gymnasium, Whitfield said.
The school will hold as many traditional activities as possible, according to its Return to Learn plan. If directives from Gov. Kim Reynolds and/or health officials change, the school will be ready to shut down and switch to virtual instruction, Whitfield said. St. Albert delivered virtual classes for credit during the spring closure.
“It was a great learning opportunity for teachers, students and parents,” she said.
Many St. Albert teachers have since taken classes on virtual instruction from Green Hills Area Education Agency, Whitfield said.
And they understand they may have to switch modes on short notice, Dobelmann said.
“If anything, we’ve learned flexibility over the last few months,” he said.
St. Albert’s plan is similar to the Diocesan plan but may not match it in every detail, Whitfield said.
“We’re going to try to follow the Diocesan plan as much as we can, but some cities might need to tweak that because of what’s happening there,” she said, pointing out that the Des Moines area has been more of a hot spot than the western part of the diocese at times.
St. Albert officials will send updates as information is available. Parents with concerns can contact Principal Pat Ryan at ryanp@saintalbertschools.org to discuss alternative accommodations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.