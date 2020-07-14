St. Albert plans to hold school on site this fall

“We’ve made some accommodations for students who read lips,” she said. “We’ve invested in some (clear facial) shields so they can see what teachers are saying.”

Students will be socially distanced as much as possible, Whitfield said.

“Since we have lower numbers than a lot of schools do, that’s going to be easier,” she said.

Desks can be spread apart and some of the chairs can be removed from tables to limit the number of students at each table, Whitfield said.

“At lunch, we’re actually adding one more lunch session so they could be spread out more,” she said.

Elementary class sections will generally have 20 students or fewer, Whitfield said. Teachers will minimize the sharing of objects and materials, such as crayons, by large groups of students.