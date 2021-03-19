State, county initial unemployment claims up slightly

Both Iowa and Pottawattamie County saw a slight increase in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims last week.
For the week ending March 13, there were 5,973 new claims, up 791 from a week ago, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor and Iowa Workforce Development.
The state saw a decrease of 3,314 in continued claims, with the number at 40,699.
Pottawattamie County had 86 initial claims, up 12 from the week before. The county’s continued claims is at 645, down from 744 the week before.
In 2021, Pottawattamie County’s continued claims have been as low as 654 and as high as 929. The county has seen an overall decrease since October, when those claims dipped below 1,000 for the first time since late March of 2020.
Pottawattamie County had $969,436 in unemployment payments in February and $890,347 in January. Both are higher than October, November and December. Before October, the county had six consecutive months of payments exceeding $1 million, including three above $3 million and $4.2 million in May of 2020 during a surge in unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa’s unemployment rate for January, the most recent month with available data, was 3.5%, while Pottawattamie County was at 4.6%.
Iowa’s labor force, which includes the employed and unemployed looking for work, was at 1.6 million in January, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics seasonally adjusted numbers. The labor force was at 1.7 million in February ahead of the pandemic.
For the week ending March 13, Iowa Workforce Development said the following industries had the most claims:
Manufacturing (1,335)
Industry Not Available-self-employed, independent contractors, etc. (1,012)
Construction (458)
Retail trade (442)
Health care and social assistance (387)
The department said a total of $27,195,900 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits was paid, which includes retroactive payments and reauthorized payments that went into effect on Dec. 27, 2020. Since April 4, 2020, a total of $1,832,284,933 in FPUC benefits has been paid.
A total of $3,716,338 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits. Since April 13, 2020, a total of $218,035,794.54 in PUA benefits has been paid.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is offered to those who don’t qualify for unemployment insurance compensation, including the self-employed. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation adds an additional $600 to payments to people receiving unemployment insurance or PUA.
Iowa Workforce Development said IowaWORKS centers and satellite offices are providing limited in-person services to assist customers with work search activities and basic employment assistance. Services include assistance with job searches, applications, resume preparation and other services to help Iowans with their employment needs. Individuals should telephone their local office first to schedule an appointment as walk-in services may be limited in order to follow social distancing recommendations. Workshops and classes will not be offered at this time.
Claimants receiving unemployment are required to perform weekly work searches. Those who will be required to begin work searches will be notified by IWD. We have also posted updates on our website regarding this requirement. There are currently almost 65,000 job openings at iowaworks.gov. Not all claimants will be required to begin work searches, including for example, those who are receiving PUA benefits due to a medical condition or lack of child care.
Customers with questions regarding unemployment insurance benefits should continue to contact the IWD call center at 1-866-239-0843 or email uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov to obtain information about their claims.