State, county initial unemployment claims up slightly

Both Iowa and Pottawattamie County saw a slight increase in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims last week.

For the week ending March 13, there were 5,973 new claims, up 791 from a week ago, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor and Iowa Workforce Development.

The state saw a decrease of 3,314 in continued claims, with the number at 40,699.

Pottawattamie County had 86 initial claims, up 12 from the week before. The county’s continued claims is at 645, down from 744 the week before.

In 2021, Pottawattamie County’s continued claims have been as low as 654 and as high as 929. The county has seen an overall decrease since October, when those claims dipped below 1,000 for the first time since late March of 2020.

Pottawattamie County had $969,436 in unemployment payments in February and $890,347 in January. Both are higher than October, November and December. Before October, the county had six consecutive months of payments exceeding $1 million, including three above $3 million and $4.2 million in May of 2020 during a surge in unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa’s unemployment rate for January, the most recent month with available data, was 3.5%, while Pottawattamie County was at 4.6%.