Stofer takes over as vice president role at Jennie Edmundson

Shanna Stofer has been named vice president of ancillary and professional services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. She will begin her duties at Jennie Edmundson on Monday.

Stofer was a key player in the opening of the Kearney (Nebraska) Regional Medical Center. She has served KRMC since October of 2013 and was one of the original leadership team members when the hospital was built and opened.

At KRMC, Stofer oversaw several ancillary departments and was a key driver of business development opportunities. Throughout her career, she has placed a high level of importance on provider collaboration, organizational culture and employee engagement.

“I am very excited to have Shanna join the Jennie Edmundson family,” said David Burd, president and CEO of the hospital. “It was very important to me to find someone who fits well not only with the requirements of the position but also with our culture. After an extensive interviewing process, I believe that Shanna is that individual.”

In her new role, Stofer will oversee pharmacy, laboratory, imaging, oncology and rehabilitation services. She will also take a leadership role in identifying business growth opportunities and will work closely with the provider team.