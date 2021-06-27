 Skip to main content
Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP Relocating
Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP of Council Bluffs, has announced plans to move their offices effective July 1, 2021.

After 33 years at their present location in the CenturyLink Building, in Council Bluffs, Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP will be moving to their new offices located at 300 West Broadway, Suite 175, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503. Client parking will be convenient and available just steps from the firm’s front door. The firm’s phone and facsimile numbers will remain the same: 712-322-4033 and 712-322-6243 respectively.

Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP and its predecessor partnerships have been in continuous practice in Council Bluffs for the past 160 years and look forward to serving their clients at the new location.

