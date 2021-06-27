Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP Relocating

After 33 years at their present location in the CenturyLink Building, in Council Bluffs, Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP will be moving to their new offices located at 300 West Broadway, Suite 175, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503. Client parking will be convenient and available just steps from the firm’s front door. The firm’s phone and facsimile numbers will remain the same: 712-322-4033 and 712-322-6243 respectively.