Summer Associate: Daisy is Summer Associate at Local Firm

Mr. Daisy will be finishing his legal degree at the University of Iowa College of Law this spring. He currently serves as president of the Rural Interest Group and is this year’s Executive Director of the Moot Court Board. He has received law school awards for being top of the class in Trusts & Estates, Torts, and The Law of War, Peace, and Military Affairs. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa, where he graduated summa cum laude in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts in the study of religion.