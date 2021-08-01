Summer Associate: Daisy is Summer Associate at Local Firm

Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. is pleased to announce that Ryan Daisy is working as a summer associate.
Mr. Daisy will be finishing his legal degree at the University of Iowa College of Law this spring. He currently serves as president of the Rural Interest Group and is this year’s Executive Director of the Moot Court Board. He has received law school awards for being top of the class in Trusts & Estates, Torts, and The Law of War, Peace, and Military Affairs. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa, where he graduated summa cum laude in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts in the study of religion.
Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. has been caring for clients since 1949. The firm focuses primarily in all aspects of civil trial and appellate litigation in both the state and federal courts, employment law, corporate and business planning, tax law, real estate, trusts, estate planning and probate law.
The firm has offices in Council Bluffs, Carroll, Clarinda, Harlan, Oakland, Onawa, and Treynor, Iowa.