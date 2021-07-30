Sunshine recalls certain dog food packages

Sunshine Mills, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of certain kinds of dog food due to potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin above the acceptable limit.

Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring byproduct from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.

No illnesses have been reported in association with these products to date, and no other Sunshine Mills pet food products are affected by this announcement.

The affected products were distributed in retail stores nationally. Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves. There are no other Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being or Elm products or other lot codes of these products affected by this recall.

While no adverse health effects related to these products have been reported, Sunshine Mills has chosen to issue a voluntary recall as a precautionary measure because of its commitment to the safety and quality of its products. Pets that have consumed any of the above recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness, including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian.