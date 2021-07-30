Sunshine recalls certain dog food packages

Sunshine Mills, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of certain kinds of dog food due to potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin above the acceptable limit.
Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring byproduct from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.
No illnesses have been reported in association with these products to date, and no other Sunshine Mills pet food products are affected by this announcement.
The affected products were distributed in retail stores nationally. Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves. There are no other Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being or Elm products or other lot codes of these products affected by this recall.
While no adverse health effects related to these products have been reported, Sunshine Mills has chosen to issue a voluntary recall as a precautionary measure because of its commitment to the safety and quality of its products. Pets that have consumed any of the above recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness, including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills customer service at 800-705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT Monday through Friday or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.
Products affected by the recall include the following:
• Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food-Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice (3.5 lbs.), best by Feb. 11, 2022; Lot TD2 11/Feb/2021, UPC 073657 008736
• Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food-Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice (30 lbs.), best by Feb. 11, 2022; Lot TA2 11/Feb/2021 UPC 073657 008750
• Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs-Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice (15 lbs.), best by Feb. 11, 2022 and best by Feb. 11, 2022 Lot TA2 11/Feb/2021 Lot TA1 11/Feb/2021, UPC 073657 380320
• Wild Harvest Premium Dog Food-Chicken & Brown Rice (14 lbs.), best by Feb. 11, 2022; Lot TA2 11/Feb/2021, UPC 711535 509523
• Nurture Farms Natural Dog Food-Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice (15 lbs.), best by Feb. 11, 2022; Lot TA2 11/Feb/2021
• Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs-Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice (30 lbs.), best by Feb. 11, 2022; Lot TA2 11/Feb/2021
• Heart to Tail Pure Being Natural Dog Food-Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice (5 lbs.), best by Feb. 11, 2022; Lot TD2 11/Feb/2021
• Elm Pet Foods Naturals-Chicken & Rice (40 lbs.), best by Feb. 11, 2022; Lot TA1 11/Feb/2021