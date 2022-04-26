Survey: Inflation hurting small business

DES MOINES — More than nine out of 10 U.S. small business owners say inflation, supply chain issues and worker shortages are having a negative effect on their businesses, according to a national survey published Monday by Goldman Sachs.

According to the survey, 91 percent of small business owners said those economic trends are hurting their businesses. Seventy-three percent said increasing energy costs also are hurting their bottom lines.

The survey report did not include state-level responses.

According to the survey, nearly nine out of 10 small business owners believe the post-pandemic economic recovery has gone better for large business. Eighty-eight percent said small businesses are struggling relative to larger companies in their local communities, the survey said.

For the report, Babson College and David Binder Research surveyed 1,107 small business owners from Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses Voices initiative, which advocates for policies designed to help small businesses.