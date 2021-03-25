Facebook Data Center to expand over 500 acres in Sarpy County, Neb.

To further emphasize its green vision, Facebook stated the data center will continue to be supported by 100% renewable energy.

This is made possible through the company’s investment in wind energy, including the Rattlesnake Creek Wind Farm in Dixon, Nebraska, which operates on the same power grid.

Sexton said the renewable energy aspect is crucial in determining where the company wants to build its data centers in the first place.

“The entire company has set a really aggressive goal related to net zero by the end of 2030 but before that in 2017, they had made the goal to power all of their operations with a 100% renewable energy,” he said.

Since opening its door in 2019, the data center has provided more than $2 million in grants and donations to the Sarpy County community.

In addition to environmental initiatives, job creation will be another positive effect of the expansion.

The data center acts as a “beehive of economic activity,” Sexton said, with an opportunity to make an enormous economic impact on the area.

This latest expansion brings the social media giant’s investment in Nebraska to nearly $1.5 billion and supports more than 300 total data center jobs.