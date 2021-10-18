‘Long way to go’ to reach 2025 broadband goal

Duncan, whose trade association represents about 115 locally owned and operated broadband providers across the state, said the state previously awarded nearly $100 million in grants in September but had applications for about $300 million in projects costs — many in targeted, tiered service areas totaling nearly 86,000 locations across about 15,000 square miles in the hardest to serve places in Iowa.

“So we’re talking about lots and lots of Iowans who still don’t have access to future-proof broadband,” Duncan said.

“Most of the Iowans who were cheapest and easiest to hook up to broadband have been, so we have left the most-expensive people in the most sparsely populated areas — in the rocky areas, in the hilly areas, etc. — and it’s going to cost a lot of money to make sure that we treat everybody equally and give them access to the best internet,” he added.

Cabbage noted that in his four-county area in rural southwest Iowa, it costs about $35,000 per mile for a fiber optics installation. Yet there might be only two houses on that 1-mile stretch so the cost per household is significant, and government grant or loan money usually doesn’t fully cover the expense.