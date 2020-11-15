The 712 Initiative, Habitat for Humanity team up to Rock the Block

On a cold but sunny morning, staff and volunteers with The 712 Initiative and Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs got to work at a home in the 2300 block of Second Avenue.
With an excavator in tow, the crew worked to tear down a dilapidated garage that sits on a pair of properties, one owned by Paul and Cheryl Harris, the other by a rental company.
The work also included the removal of a tree that had fallen on the garage, along with the construction of a shed on the rental property’s land.
Part of 712’s Rock the Block initiative, the gratis work provides assistance on projects at homes in conjunction with the organization’s Housing Revitalization Program. The housing program is a total renovation of homes purchased by 712, which then puts them back on the market while also offering down payment assistance. To enhance that program, Turner Morgan with 712 helped bring Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block program to Council Bluffs.
In September, 712 teamed with Bloom Works Floral to take roses with information about Rock the Block to Council Bluffs residents.
“They left a rose on our front porch,” Paul Harris said Friday. “I said to my wife, somebody left a rose. I carried in and gave it to here because she likes flowers.”
After the finding the note, the couple reached out to 712.
“We’re helping neighbors in central and west Council Bluffs,” Morgan said. “How can we help out neighbors that just need a hand up.”
Support Local Journalism
Harris said he’s been out of work since losing his job as a semi truck driver in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and unemployment benefits ended in September. Cheryl Morris has thankfully been able to keep working, at her job with a demonstration contractor at Sam’s Club.
Paul Morris said the garage has been an issue for years. During a tour, he pointed to holes in the deteriorated wood, noting “I’ve tried to patch it, but it kept crumbling.” Harris said it’s not uncommon during winter to have a layer of snow on the garage floor.
“It’s gotten to the point where it’s beyond repair,” he said. “It’d cost more money to fix than tear down and build something new.”
The 712 Initiative CEO Sheryl Garst said there are 13 households lined up for assistance on exterior projects in the Rock the Block program, which received funding through an Iowa West Foundation grant. Additionally, First National Bank of Omaha donated a tool trailer for use on Rock the Block projects and for use by Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs.
712 has purchased four properties through the the Housing Revitalization Program, with agreements to purchase two more in place, according to Garst. 712 plans to finish two by years end, homes on Sixth and Third Avenues, respectively, with work on two Bluff Street properties planned at the start of 2021.
The program is funded by the Southwest Iowa Foundation and American National Bank. The goal, Garst said, is to do at least five houses per year over the next five years. With additional partners coming on board, Garst said they now expect that number to rise to seven houses per year.
”We’re catching the worst house on the block, holistically renovating them for homeownership. Homes that the private sector is not interested in or cannot do on their own,” Garst said of the program, modeled after Turn Key in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “We’ve had a great response from the public and private sector, all coming around to strengthen neighborhoods. This is only the beginning.”
Down on Second Avenue, the small Rock the Block crew worked throughout the day Friday to get the job done.
“We’re just blessed and graced by God,” that Habitat and 712 were available to help, Harris said. “I give them all the credit for all they’re doing ... it’s a miracle. I’m sure there are other people struggling out there that could use the help.’
And, Harris said with resolve, “I’ll pay it forward. Because I’m just so grateful. When I have it, because they’ve helped me in a time when I don’t have it.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.