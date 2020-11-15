The 712 Initiative, Habitat for Humanity team up to Rock the Block

“We’re helping neighbors in central and west Council Bluffs,” Morgan said. “How can we help out neighbors that just need a hand up.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harris said he’s been out of work since losing his job as a semi truck driver in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and unemployment benefits ended in September. Cheryl Morris has thankfully been able to keep working, at her job with a demonstration contractor at Sam’s Club.

Paul Morris said the garage has been an issue for years. During a tour, he pointed to holes in the deteriorated wood, noting “I’ve tried to patch it, but it kept crumbling.” Harris said it’s not uncommon during winter to have a layer of snow on the garage floor.

“It’s gotten to the point where it’s beyond repair,” he said. “It’d cost more money to fix than tear down and build something new.”

The 712 Initiative CEO Sheryl Garst said there are 13 households lined up for assistance on exterior projects in the Rock the Block program, which received funding through an Iowa West Foundation grant. Additionally, First National Bank of Omaha donated a tool trailer for use on Rock the Block projects and for use by Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs.