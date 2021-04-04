The Schemmer Associates Inc., New Hires

Svoboda has over 30 years of experience and will serve as a Senior Project Manager and Schemmer’s Government Market Leader. His overall experience includes a successful 20-year career as an Air Force Engineering Officer and over 10 years as an engineering consultant for projects in sectors such as government, aviation, education, healthcare and central utility plants. His experience includes all project life-cycle phases: master planning/analysis, energy audits, design/engineering, construction and operations. Svoboda has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nevada Las Vegas and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is licensed in Nebraska and Illinois, and is a Certified Energy Manager.