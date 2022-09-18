 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three SWI business leaders chosen for 2022-23 Leadership Iowa class

Kelsey Stupfell

Kelsey Stupfell, director of public relations with TS Banking Group in Treynor; Matt Johnson, owner-operator of Barley’s Bar & Grill in Council Bluffs; and Connie Casson, owner of Blue Seats Consulting in Neola have been selected to participate in the 2022-23 class of Leadership Iowa.

Leadership Iowa is the state’s premier issues-awareness program offered by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry Foundation. Leadership Iowa exists to educate, inspire and grow a network of informed leaders and to encourage their ongoing local and statewide engagement to create a better future for Iowans, according to a press release from TS Banking Group.

More than 1,300 Iowans have graduated from the program since it began in 1982. Forty leaders from across the state are part of this year’s class, the press release stated. The participants represent all regions of the state in a variety of industries, employers, backgrounds and key components.

The 2022-23 class will travel to communities throughout the state for a series of two-day monthly sessions beginning in October and concluding in June. Each session allows participants to delve into an important topic as it relates to our state by way of discussions with subject-matter experts, interactive experiences, industry tours and more.

This year, the group will be hosted by the following Iowa communities: Jefferson; Red Oak and Stanton; Ames; Des Moines; Sioux City; Waverly; and Burlington. This year’s session topics include agriculture/renewable resources, education, government, manufacturing, transportation, community vitality, economic development and workforce development. The program will culminate at ABI’s annual Taking Care of Business Conference to be held next June in Cedar Rapids.

“We’re thrilled to host another great cohort of Iowa leaders in the 41st Leadership Iowa program,” said ABI President Mike Ralston. “This experience not only provides first-hand exposure to opportunities and challenges across the state, it also fosters a strong network of problem-solvers equipped to effect positive change in Iowa communities, therefore creating a better future for Iowa.”

The 2022-23 Leadership Iowa program is made possible by presenting sponsor EMC Insurance. Additional annual sponsors include CIPCO, Community State Bank, Emerson, Grinnell Mutual, Iowa Soybean Association, BrownWinick Law Firm, Farm Bureau Federation, MidAmerican Energy, Pella Corp., Principal Financial Group and Winger Cos.

