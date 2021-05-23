Timpte Announces Award Receipients
Timpte would like to recognize and congratulate employees who received the 2020 Tom Gamel Innovation Awards! This is the 4th year this program has been in place to recognize outstanding and innovative performance amongst our Team Members. These awards honor Tom Gamel’s tremendous support of Timpte during his 50 years of service with our company as well as his leadership and commitment to Timpte and its employees.
Each recipient was nominated by a fellow employee or group of employees and received a cash award, as well as an individual recognition plaque. They will also be recognized on a historical Tom Gamel wall mounted plaque.
Outstanding Customer Service - Innovative Repair Responsiveness
Department: Council Bluffs Customer Support Center
Recipients: Lonnie Wright, Tyler Blackmore, Gary Burnison and Gerardo Deaquino Marino
Customer and Financial Focus Innovation:
• A product design enhancement was required for the Roughneck trailer after our customer (Total Sand Solution) identified issues after several months of field operation. The complexity of the repairs necessitated use of experienced Timpte Service Technicians.