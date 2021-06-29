TS Bank, 712 Initiative to provide neighborhood assistance

Families and neighborhoods planning improvement projects may be able to get some help through a new program called AMP for Neighborhoods.

Treynor-based TS Bank partnered with The 712 Initiative to launch the program, which will provide funding for direct homeowner projects, neighborhood block initiatives and down-payment assistance, a press release from TS Bank stated. As lead sponsor, TS Bank donated $3,500 to The 712 Initiative for the AMP program. Other sponsors include Black Hills Energy and Real Property Management, Deb and Pete Petersen.

“It’s just a way of showing pride of ownership” in your neighborhood or community, said Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with TS Bank on AMP,” Garst said. “A home investment is one of the biggest investments in a person’s life and can have the greatest impact on their personal success and our community as a whole. We encourage all residents to dream and submit a nomination for themselves or for a fellow neighbor that could use some extra assistance.”

Eligible projects would include things like landscaping, siding, painting, fencing, driveways, sidewalks, windows, roofing and exterior doors, according to the press release.