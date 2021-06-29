TS Bank, 712 Initiative to provide neighborhood assistance

Families and neighborhoods planning improvement projects may be able to get some help through a new program called AMP for Neighborhoods.
Treynor-based TS Bank partnered with The 712 Initiative to launch the program, which will provide funding for direct homeowner projects, neighborhood block initiatives and down-payment assistance, a press release from TS Bank stated. As lead sponsor, TS Bank donated $3,500 to The 712 Initiative for the AMP program. Other sponsors include Black Hills Energy and Real Property Management, Deb and Pete Petersen.
“It’s just a way of showing pride of ownership” in your neighborhood or community, said Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with TS Bank on AMP,” Garst said. “A home investment is one of the biggest investments in a person’s life and can have the greatest impact on their personal success and our community as a whole. We encourage all residents to dream and submit a nomination for themselves or for a fellow neighbor that could use some extra assistance.”
Eligible projects would include things like landscaping, siding, painting, fencing, driveways, sidewalks, windows, roofing and exterior doors, according to the press release.
The recipient(s) selected will be awarded up to $5,000 to apply toward their project, the press release stated. The money might also be divided among multiple winners.
“We’ll try to stretch it to two or three, depending on the application,” Garst said.
“We consider it a great honor to reinvest in our local communities,” said Kelsey Stupfell, TS Bank director of public relations. “We are excited to launch AMP and collaborate with local leaders, nonprofit organizations and community members to help make an impact in our neighborhoods for years to come.”
For more information and an application, visit tsbank.com, scroll down to What’s Trending and click on “Local bank partners with nonprofit to provide neighborhood assistance.” Then use the link in the description to go to the online application form.
Applications are due Aug. 15, 2021, and may be sent via email to marketing@tsbank.com or hand-delivered to TS Bank in Council Bluffs. Winner(s) will be determined by TS Bank, The 712 Initiative and the selection committee. Any questions can be directed to Kelsey.stupfell@tsbg.com or 712-487-0334.