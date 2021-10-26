TS Bank awards two local businesses through REV program

TS Bank has announced the winners of its REV program — Viva Fit Kitchen and The Occasional Collective.
REV is a program that gives small business owners and entrepreneurs the chance to win money to expand their business. TS Bank partnered with Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation and other local companies to create the program.
Viva Fit Kitchen, located at 1001 S. Sixth St., was awarded the grand prize of $12,000. The business is a meal prep service and the only one in the region that provides nutritious, healthy and authentic Mexican meals (other meals are provided as well).
“Thank you for believing in my dream and making the investment in my vision,” said Alejandra Valdez, founder and owner of Viva Fit Kitchen in the release. “Impacting our community is so huge for us, this investment will help us in becoming more accessible to our community. Viva Fit Kitchen is ready to take it to the next level.”
Viva Fit Kitchen said they plan to use the funds to help purchase two new fridges as well as cover some licensing and inventory costs.
“There are plans to place fridges in high traffic areas locally as well as with several large local employers,” the release said. “As they grow their vending machine locations, the plan is to open their own production kitchen and teach master classes on starting and growing other meal prep businesses.”
For more information about Viva Fit Kitchen, visit vivafitkitchen.com.
The Occasional Collective was awarded $3,000 to help open a storefront that will sell thoughtfully curated, sustainably focused and locally sourced goods including unique, small batch, handcrafted items, the release said.
“Having locally sourced goods helps with environmental impact and creates important economic opportunities for rural communities,” the release said. “The funds will be used to build out the storefront’s exterior and interior as well as to secure equipment and merchandise.”
The Occasional Collective currently sells items online at theoccasionalcollectiveia.com and has plans for a grand opening next year.
REV was started in 2015 and as of this year, the program has awarded more than $100,000 to local businesses and entrepreneurs.