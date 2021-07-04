TS Bank hosts REV to benefit local businesses and entrepreneurs

TS Bank is yet again giving the chance for small business owners and entrepreneurs to win up to $10,000 to expand their business.
TS Bank partnered with Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation and other local companies to create the program, REV, which has awarded over $85,000 to winners over the past four competitions.
Out of the pool of applicants, five winners will be chosen, and then they will pitch their idea to a panel of judges for a chance to win the cash prize.
“We invite businesses to pitch their current or future business concept for a chance to win actual money,” said Dave Wise, TS Bank senior vice president of business banking in a press release. “Our sole mission is to create community prosperity in all the communities we serve.”
Last year’s winners included Full Fledged Brewing Company, Tandem Works, P@YD Omaha and Farmhouse & Flowers.
Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation Entrepreneurial Development Manager, Niki Ferguson said her team has “absolutely loved” partnering with TS Bank to help with this program.
“The prizes awarded through REV can act as a catalyst for growth, but we realized last year that the impact of the pitch competition goes far beyond the money, the connections made can actually be more significant,” she said in the release.
The event will be on Oct. 19 at Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.
Applications and more information can be found at tsbank.com/rev. For questions call Kelsey Stupfell with TS Bank at 712-487-0334 or Niki Ferguson with Advance Southwest Iowa at 402-720-8799.