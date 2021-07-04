TS Bank hosts REV to benefit local businesses and entrepreneurs

TS Bank is yet again giving the chance for small business owners and entrepreneurs to win up to $10,000 to expand their business.

TS Bank partnered with Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation and other local companies to create the program, REV, which has awarded over $85,000 to winners over the past four competitions.

Out of the pool of applicants, five winners will be chosen, and then they will pitch their idea to a panel of judges for a chance to win the cash prize.

“We invite businesses to pitch their current or future business concept for a chance to win actual money,” said Dave Wise, TS Bank senior vice president of business banking in a press release. “Our sole mission is to create community prosperity in all the communities we serve.”

Last year’s winners included Full Fledged Brewing Company, Tandem Works, P@YD Omaha and Farmhouse & Flowers.

Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation Entrepreneurial Development Manager, Niki Ferguson said her team has “absolutely loved” partnering with TS Bank to help with this program.