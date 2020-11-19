Union Pacific is giving $1,000 bonuses to railroad employees who worked during COVID pandemic

Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said the industrial economy remains weak and conditions vary widely across all the different businesses the railroad serves, yet generally the economy is improving. But he said it’s hard to predict the pace of recovery because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s all going to be predicated on how we are handling the COVID pandemic and building confidence in consumers that they can quote-unquote ‘Get back to normal,” Fritz said.

Union Pacific cut its expenses 12% to $2.89 billion during the quarter. Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau said even though costs were down, the railroad’s results were hurt by some unusual expenses, including severance pay and higher state and local taxes. But he said things are looking up heading into the rest of the year.

Volume is up 4% so far in the fourth quarter, and Union Pacific expects that to end up in the low single-digit percentage range.

Consumer demand remains strong and online shopping continues growing, which boosts shipments of containers of imported goods. Grain exports are also improving thanks to strong demand from China.

The Omaha-based railroad operates 32,400 miles (52,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Western states.