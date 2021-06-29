 Skip to main content
UP works on a rail line in Council Bluffs
UP works on a rail line in Council Bluffs

Union Pacific was busy working on the railroad at South 16th Street and Seventh Avenue Tuesday.

Workers apparently replaced a section of rails on one track at that location. Robynn Tysver, a UP spokeswoman, said it was just routine maintenance.

“Union Pacific is continuously inspecting, monitoring and maintaining our track system,” she said Tuesday. “We have about 32,000 miles of mainline track across the western two-thirds of the country and about 400 track inspectors.

“The work that is being done in Council Bluffs is being done by a crew dedicated to inspecting and maintaining curved track.”

Tysver said UP expected to complete the work Tuesday and have the street open again today.

