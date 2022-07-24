Wahl Optical celebrates 85 years of serving Council Bluffs community

Wahl Optical is celebrating 85 years of local business.

Founded in Council Bluffs by Dr. G.F. Wahl in 1937, the business is still locally owned and operated today by G.F.’s son, Bob Wahl.

Bob Wahl is very passionate about his customers, softball and his three dogs, according to the Wahl Optical website, though he is quick to confirm it himself.

The anniversary culminated Saturday with a community celebration, including free food, games and drawings.

“I grew up in Council Bluffs and went to high school here,” Wahl said. “This is my backbone. I wanted to work for Council Bluffs. I have Council Bluffs in my blood.

“Being in business that long says a lot about Wahl Optical. I use the best product possible at the most reasonable price. I try to give somebody a pair of lenses or a frame they can’t get anywhere in town that fits their budget.”

Wahl says he got into optometry by accident.

“I was kind of a rebel when I was a kid and I broke my glasses a lot,” he said.

From 8- or 9 years old, G.F. Wahl had his son start fixing his glasses himself.

Right out of high school, Bob Wahl worked for the railroad. After a layoff, he stopped into his father’s business to fix his glasses.

At the time, the optometrist was a one man operation, he said. When a couple of people came in, he fixed their glasses. When the phone rang, he answered it.

His father saw how helpful having another employee could be and asked his son to work there. “I can do so much more business with you here,” he said.

Bob Wahl has been an optician since 1977.

Along with providing a necessary service to the community, Wahl Optical believes in giving back — free services and softball clinics included.

“I do anything I can to help the community. I just believe in giving back,” Wahl said. “I sponsor a lot of teams and I also work with a lot of athletes at no charge.

“I’m a big believer in giving back to the community. These kids need money, especially in the west end here.”

Celebrating 85 years is a big deal, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out a number of locally-owned businesses over the past few years.

“I’ve been doing it a long time myself, but it feels good,” Wahl said. “Chain stores are kind of taking over the world. They’re not hurting us a bit, so I must be doing something right.

“Every year, we seem to do better. When you’re in health care, you’ve got to go far and beyond for people.”

And they do, Wahl said: “you don’t get the same quality” of service from a chain store. Wahl Optical will never be like that.

“I’ll talk to the patient as long as they need and as long as they’re comfortable. I think our customer service keeps us around — I’ve got the gift of gab.”

It’s part of his personality.

“I want everybody happy,” Wahl said. “I played sports my whole life and I’m very, very, very competitive. I don’t want to be beat at anything, including customer service.

“Every year we seem to be voted No. 1 optical in The Nonpareil. To me, that makes you work harder for the people that voted for you. I want to continue being there.”