Western Iowa coop starts work on $11M port; barges to return to upper Missouri River

BLENCOE — After a lengthy absence, barges are returning to the upper stretch of the Missouri River, providing western Iowa farmers with a lower-cost option to access fertilizer and export grain.
Joined by Gov. Kim Reynolds, NEW Cooperative officials on Tuesday celebrated the start of work on a $11 million barge port that will be built about two miles west of the small Monona County town of Blencoe.
The NEW Cooperative Port of Blencoe will become the northernmost port on the nearly 760-mile span of the Missouri from St. Louis to Sioux City.
The co-op hopes to send its first barges loaded with soybeans down the river by late fall, weather permitting, general manager Dan Dix said.
By the next spring, six to nine barges will arrive at the port, delivering fertilizers, aggregates and other products.
“When you talk about transportation costs, the most economically feasible is the waterways,” Reynolds said. “For our farmers to be able to utilize the Missouri River to export their goods, internationally, opens up a whole new world.”
Fort Dodge-based NEW Cooperative, which has over 5,500 members and 39 locations throughout western and northwestern Iowa, started planning its rural Monona County port two years ago, Dix said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the Missouri, assured the coop it would maintain a 9-foot-deep, 300-foot-wide channel, Dix said.
The port gives the co-op direct access to export markets and provides a third option for transporting grain. Because water navigation is more cost-effective than truck or rail, the coop and other businesses using the port will be able to reduce their freight expenses.
Each barge carries up to 300,000 bushels of grain. Plying the river with 72 barges per year eliminates the need for 80,000 semi-trailer trucks of grain, Dix said.
Barges are good for the environment and vehicular traffic safety, he said, because it takes more trucks off crowded highways like Interstate 80, reducing accidents and harmful emissions.
The port will have the capacity to load or unload up to six barges at a time. NEW Cooperative officials say they have been fielding calls from other businesses interested in shipping or receiving various products at the port, from rocks to wind turbine blades.
