Frank W. Pechacek, Jr. and Jamie L. Cox, partners at Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C., spoke on March 31, 2023, about property tax assessments at the Board of Review Workshop at Iowa Western Community College, in Atlantic, Iowa, for the Southwest District of the Iowa State Association of Assessors.

Mr. Pechacek currently serves as director and past President of Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation, Inc., Community Foundation for Western Iowa Investment Committee, and serves as Commissioner on the Pottawattamie County Civil Service Commission. He is also an Honorary Lifetime Director and past Board Chair of the Loess Hills Chapter of the American Red Cross and Honorary Lifetime Director of the Iowa Law School Foundation. Mr. Pechacek is a frequent lecturer and speaker on such topics as property tax assessments, estate planning and corporate/business law matters.

Mr. Cox is a frequent speaker on property tax assessments. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce and volunteers as a local youth sports coach and a middle school and high school Mock Trial coach. Mr. Cox is a member of the Labor and Employment Law Section, the Litigation Section, the Government Practice Section, the Administrative Law Section and the Solo and Small Firm Sections of the Iowa State Bar Association. He is also a member of the Labor and Employment Law Section, Dispute Resolution Section and Litigation Section of the American Bar Association.