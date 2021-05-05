BUTTERSCOTCH

I'm a typical puppy that loves to play, chew, and jump. If you're ready for some excitement in your life,... View on PetFinder
CLIVE — A Council Bluffs man has an eye toward paying off student loans, buying a home and investing after he won a $300,000 lottery prize.
A Council Bluffs entrepreneur and contractor has filed a lawsuit against the City of Council Bluffs and Mayor Matt Walsh alleging gender discr…
Work is set to begin on refurbishing one of the Lake Manawa Power Center entrances.
A Missouri man was shot in a Council Bluffs casino parking lot early Monday.
Iowa teenagers could learn how to drive from their parents, without any certified instruction, if Gov. Kim Reynolds approves legislation that …
Twelve new firefighters have joined the Council Bluffs Fire Department.
The 712 Initiative, a local community development nonprofit, announced the departure of two staff members. The organization is now hiring to f…
The Lewis Central Titans boys and girls track teams claimed Council Bluffs city championships title after a handful of success in relays, fiel…
The Council Bluffs Fire Department believes a fire that displaced residents and caused severe damage to Copper Creek Apartments to be the impr…
CLIMBING HILL, Iowa -- An 8-year-old child died Tuesday as a result of a farming accident in Woodbury County.
