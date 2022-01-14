Tags
Authorities say an Iowa police officer struck and killed a child with a patrol vehicle while headed to an apartment fire.
The Council Bluffs City Council has approved a temporary use permit allowing New Visions Homeless Services to operate a warming center from Fr…
About two hours after the crash, the driver's preliminary breath test was .156 — nearly double the legal limit.
Abby Evers is ready to hit the pitch for the Lynx this spring.
A 12-year-old Iowa girl who was struck and killed by a police vehicle that was headed to an apartment fire had been on her way to a grocery store to buy snacks with a gift card she got for Christmas, her older sister said.
DES MOINES — A four-year transition to a flat state income tax rate of 4%, shorting the time Iowans could claim jobless benefits and a new pla…
The pet owner told police that her cat attacked her after she told it she was going to "put it in its room." The cat was taken into custody.
SIOUX CITY — Josh Dix didn’t hesitate when asked whether Abraham Lincoln’s 64-56 win over Sioux City East on the road on Tuesday was a signature win.
