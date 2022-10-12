Candidate Profile: Andy Allen

For Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council District 5

Name: Andy Allen

Party: Republican

Age: 58

Occupation: Health Insurance Counselor

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I have been involved with many different things over the years and education has always been an area of concern. Lots of our society problems can best be solved through education especially in families and communities in poverty. I also was asked to consider running because Tonya Ward fails to show up, she has only been present 1/3 of the meetings in the last year and under 40% over the last 3 years. Our district needs someone who will show up and do the work.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

I have been attending meetings for over a year and while most of the programs we have are good I think there is room for improvement. Improvement in determining what has been successful, determining if money is being used appropriately (there are questions of contractors involvement with outside issues), Making certain that we are being good partners with our schools. And finally making certain the needs of the kids and families we serve come first.

How to get this done, first making certain to ask the tough questions, actually having sub council meetings with the school superintendents for our district (something Tonya Ward could not be bothered to schedule), being certain to support and yet lead the Learning Communities Executive Director (who is doing a great job) and making certain we have measurements in place to evaluate programs successes and failures.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

This is easy, step one is to educate, most people in the district do not know what the Learning Community is or what it does. Step two is to listen, listen to what parents, teachers, community leaders and constituents need and if it falls within the scope of the Learning Community try to deliver. The objective of the Learning Community is to address poverty, this is something that all political persuasions can agree is a problem. We may have differing views on how to address it or how much to spend addressing it, but we can agree that this is a problem, from there it is just working together to build a solution.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I come to this with the perspective of a father, one who was very active in their child's education. I have served on multiple boards with OPS when my daughter was a student and boards for volunteer organizations, I have a solid understanding of the background issues in education and many of the individual issues for students and families, I also have experience in working together as a board to address needs and with working with the Legislature to address issues.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of (the position you are running for: councilperson, schoolboard member, congressman, etc.)?

Being determined to make this a priority for me, I'm not running to say I'm an elected official but actually want to be there and help the kids the Learning Community serves. This is why I have attended every Council meeting for over a year, so once elected I am ready to hit the ground running already having built the relationships with the Learning Communities partners and most of the rest of the board.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

Because I will be there to represent them, and will represent them not an ideology that some members of the district may have but conflicts with others. I am running to represent all the people in my district not just a few and to make the Learning Community successful in addressing it's mission.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

Continue to live my life work spend time with my family and help out my community where I can. If that includes serving on this council great, if it is as someone that can assist the council from outside great, if it's doing something else I will go where the community needs me.