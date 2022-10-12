Candidate Profile: Angie Lauritsen

For Member of the Legislature District 36

Name: Angie Lauritsen

Party:

Age: 47

Occupation: Small Business Owner

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I am a wife, mother, and small business owner within our small community for which I have been an advocate for the last 11+ years. I currently serve on the boards of Lift Up Sarpy County, Concord Mediation, and Survivors Rising. I also serve on multiple committees within our community that include, KIDS Committee, Citizens’ Committee, Gretna Days Foundation, and many others. This will also be my 5th session working on bills in the Legislature pertaining to sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking, and human trafficking for the State of Nebraska. After my time on the Gretna City Council, I know how vitally important it is to have a seat at the table and to have a voice and a vote to truly provide real change for our community.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My top priorities will always be to keep the community safe and that children are growing up in safe homes. I’m proud to be the only candidate endorsed by the Omaha Police Officers Association, Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Lodge #3, Bellevue Firefighters Local 4906, and Omaha Firefighters Local 385. I also want to focus on supporting strong schools for our kids and providing real property tax relief.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

The Nebraska Legislature is nonpartisan, and I believe that we must listen to our neighbors and value different perspectives. I’m proud of our unicameral, where we can work together to find solutions that help people. Most of the bills the Legislature passes are done with bipartisan support. I will continue to instill the values of Nebraska first and oppose efforts to make our Legislature more like Congress and the dysfunction of Washington D.C.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I’m a wife, mother, and small business owner who knows the challenges families face today. I served on the Gretna City Council from 2016-2020 and am the only candidate with legislative experience. I’ve also served on numerous boards, many of which are listed above, which give me a broad knowledge of what our community values and needs.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being in the legislature?

I believe that any elected official should consider themselves to be a public servant, not a politician. Doing what’s best for the people you represent, or the state as a whole should always be the most important priority. Too often, politicians look for short-term solutions that help them politically, rather than long-term fixes that actually provide the help that people are looking for. I will always look out for your interests today and tomorrow.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I want to be your representative, not play politics by focusing on extreme legislation that divides us. I want to fight for the things we can all agree on, like schools, property tax relief, public safety, supporting our veterans, and accessibility to affordable healthcare. I’m proud to be supported by working people, like firefighters, police officers, teachers, electricians, and more.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I would continue to do the activities I’m involved in, many of which are listed above. This community is my home, and I will always fight for it to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I have made my personal phone and email available in my campaign literature. I believe that elected officials should be accessible, transparent, and should listen. I can’t promise we will agree on every issue, but I can promise to listen and have your best interests and heart.