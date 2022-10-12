Candidate Profile: Ann Wright

For Gretna Public School Board District 37

Name: Ann Wright

Party: Republican

Age: 45

Occupation: Information Systems & Technology Manager & Nurse Informaticist

Website: N/A

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I am a 1995 graduate of Gretna Public Schools. I have always been extremely proud and supportive of our schools and wanted to play an active role in their continued development and success. I grew up with my Dad on the Gretna School Board and I understood the importance and significance of giving back to the school and the community.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

GPS continues to face rapid growth. The number of housing and business developments is tremendous, and it does not appear to be slowing. Planning for the growth and acting on the needs of the district are a balancing act. We must time the purchasing of land, building of schools and hiring of staff appropriately so that our student’s needs are met and yet remain fiscally responsible to our taxpayers.

With a growing district and the current labor shortages, staffing at all levels will be a major focus. We will need to look at how to retain and recruit great talent for all positions. This will include looking at all areas of our business, from our bus drivers, paraprofessionals, teachers, secretaries, lunch staff, and central office staff.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

My goals are aligned with the school board’s philosophy of doing “what’s best for kids’. I welcome and encourage looking at things from multiple perspectives, then making a decision that best supports our kids, in the district.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have been serving on the board for the past 7 ½ years. I have served in the role of Treasurer for the board. I have experience in healthcare as a Registered Nurse and Technology in my professional career. A benefit, of the board is having members who have diverse experience and backgrounds, that offer multiple views to aid in discussions and perspectives.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of (the position you are running for: councilperson, schoolboard member, congressman, etc.)?

The school district is here to educate the kids of the Gretna School District to the best of our ability and to do it at a great value to families and our tax payers. My goal is to continue providing this to our kids and families.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

Gretna Public Schools was not built overnight. It has been built, by the hard work and dedication of many people over the years. We have an amazing district, that people want to be a part of, because we always focus on “what’s best for kids”. The town of Gretna is changing with the opening of a second high school and the continued growth. I have always felt it was important to carry on the legacy and story of what brought us to where we are today. We are changing and growing, but I know the story of how we got here, and I would be honored to be a part of the next chapter of Gretna Public Schools and continue the focus on doing “what’s best for kids”.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I do not have any other pollical aspirations outside of serving the community and the school district of Gretna.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I am a seventh generation Gretna resident. I attended K-12 at GPS and graduated in 1995. I am in my second term serving on the School Board. I have a Master’s Degree in Nursing and am specialized in Nursing Informatics. I am the Information Systems & Technology Manager for OrthoNebraska. have been working in healthcare for 24 years.

I am married to my husband, Rob Wright. My son graduated from Gretna in 2021 and my daughter is a Senior and will graduate in 2023. We are members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.