Candidate Profile: Autumn Sky Burns

For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 4

Name: Autumn Sky Burns

Party:

Age: 37

Occupation: Community Health Coordinator

What motivated your decision to run for office?

My run for city council is based on the principle that we are better together. I believe a city is strongest when all of its citizens feel like they belong there and as a result feel inspired to invest their time, efforts, and skills to cultivate an inclusive community. With a life purpose rooted in community building; I believe I have the passion, skills and experiences necessary to connect and communicate effectively with community members as well as the ability to critically consider how any new policy changes could intentionally or unintentionally affect our city and the lives of those that live, work and play here. These factors inspired me to invest my efforts and time to serve our community through a council role.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My top priority in office is transparency and community engagement. As Papillion has continued to grow, it has begun to lose some of its small town feeling and charm that many of us chose Papillion for. I believe that this is in part because many citizens don't personally know the individuals who serve in city jobs and elected positions. Also, citizens aren't sure how to connect to information about items such as tax-funded city amenities; community events to attend; different services local non-profits offer; and specifics of our city budget. One way to reach this goal is to implement a city-run monthly community newsletter (mailed or e-mailed) that features city council meeting recaps, summaries of recently passed resolutions and ordinances, upcoming community events, and insights into recent city budget expenditures among other news. I would also like there to be an "engagement calendar" on the city website where citizens can submit their community events to allow others to participate. Additionally, we can use targeted social media advertising, text, e-mail, and mail outs to ensure that no matter how you consume information, you are in the loop.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I will represent all citizens with the utmost honor to the office elected. I truly believe that if you get to know someone well enough you will find issues you both care about. I will take dedicated time to get to know the constituents in Ward 4 - ensuring that they are heard and have the opportunity to share their lived experiences for the benefit of our city.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have been an active community member in Papillion since I chose to make it my home 17 years ago. Personally, I believe that raising my two sons (ages 12 & 17) in Papillion has given me insights into the experience of being a working parent living in our community and what services and policies our city can offer to ensure that Papillion remains a phenomenal place to raise a family. Professionally, I have a decade plus long career rooted in community partnership building and policy advocacy, specifically working at Midlands hospital in community outreach for the last 7 years. Educationally, I received a Masters of Science, Bachelors of Education & Human Sciences, and a graduate degree in Program Management & Evaluation. Civically, I have served for several organizations as a volunteer and/or board member. Currently, I am the Vice President of the Sarpy/Cass Board of Health and the President of the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a council member?

The most important aspect of a councilperson is one that I find important in every person - an open mind that is capable of learning new facts, ideas, and philosophies along with an open heart that believes all voices are equally important and treats all with equity, respect, and kindness.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I have an unwavering passion for people and engaging them in creating community. I believe that everyone has something that they can bring to the table and I will make every effort possible to encourage citizens to get to know their neighbors, city employees, and elected officials to feel comfortable voicing their ideas, opinions and volunteering in whatever capacity they are able.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

Even if I am unable to serve as a city councilperson, I will always find ways to serve my community. I will continue to communicate with my neighbors in efforts to engage them in attending or volunteering for community events and organizations. I will continue to share with citizens how to contact their city employees and elected officials when they have ideas or concerns. I will remain invested in the belief that we all play a part in a vibrant, thriving city.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I am a 5th generation Nebraskan and I believe the individuals making decisions for our community should be representative of the people who live here. The average age in Papillion is 38.5 years old and 50.2% of our community are women; yet our 8 person council only has one woman and no one serving who is under the age of 40. I would be grateful to not only represent those demographics - but the entirety of the citizens who have chosen to make Papillion their home. I have the ingenuity, drive, and integrity to be an effective councilperson. Please visit my website to learn more about my platforms and/or submit questions.