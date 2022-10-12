Candidate Profile: Bill Proctor

For Member of Gretna City Council Ward 3

Name: Bill Proctor

Party: Republican

Age: 66

Occupation: Insurance

Website: --

What motivated your decision to run for office?

Being able to serve my community to run with efficiency and be fiscally sound.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

To manage the growth of the city by having the foresight to plan how that happens.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

Doing what is best for the community overall.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

Served on the planning commission for 4 years, Board of Adjustments 1 year and the last 4 years on the City Council.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a city council member?

Evaluation. To look at each situation with the given information and resources to determine how best to proceed.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

My experience helping Gretna move forward on a fiscally sound footing.