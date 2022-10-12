Candidate Profile: Brian M. Lodes

For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Name: Brian M. Lodes

Party: Republican

Age: 42

Occupation: Corporate Controller

What motivated your decision to run for office?

As a 32-year resident of La Vista and Papillion and proud graduate of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools (G. Stanley Hall, La Vista Middle School, and Papillion La Vista High School), I want to be re-elected to the school board to ensure that future generations of students, including my own children, receive a superior educational foundation and life development skills from Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Top priorities are a continued focus on academic performance, with an emphasis on the recovery of learning loss due to COVID19, the district’s strategic plan, and planning for the continued growth of the district. We can accomplish these priorities by engaging with stakeholders throughout the district. I will continue to make my decisions based on what is best for our students and staff, while being mindful of our budget and tax levy.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

The role of a member of the Board of Education is to collaborate with all stakeholders within the district regardless of political philosophy. I will continue to listen to stakeholders via public comments at board meetings, emails, phone calls and in-person conversations. I also think the Board needs to continue to look for new ways to engage all stakeholders and collect feedback. I think community forums, social media engagement and surveys are just a few examples we can use.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

Besides my current experience on the Board of Education, especially as President for the last two years, growing up in La Vista and now living in Papillion gives me a unique perspective of the entire district. My 32-years in the district, experience and background as a CPA and controller allows me to use an analytical, financial, and strategic perspective to help lead Papillion La Vista Community Schools into the next 10 years and beyond. Finally, I believe being a parent of current students allows me to see first-hand the impact of our decisions.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?

The most important aspect is to make every decision with the best interest of our students and staff in mind. The role of a member of the Board of Education is to collaborate with all stakeholders within the district to develop, revise and adopt clearly defined policies that align with the purpose, direction and values of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools and community. The Board also has a fiduciary responsibility to stakeholders of the district to monitor the annual budget to keep property taxes stable or decreasing.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I care about this school district, the students, the staff and the community as whole. I have no personal agenda. I just want to do my part to continue to make PLCS great. As a board member for the last four years and as board president for the last two years, I have shown steadfast leadership during unprecedented times. The safety and well-being of students and staff remained our focus during the pandemic knowing that in-person learning was best for a majority of our students, staff and families. Post pandemic, I want to continue to focus on the recovery of learning loss and the mental health of our students and staff.

As an alumnus and a parent in the district, my family and I know first-hand what a great school district we have. Besides board meetings, I am regularly in the school buildings for liaison luncheons, sporting events, music programs, and parent-teacher conferences. I enjoy meeting the staff and students and listening to their achievements and their concerns. I will work to retain and grow the greatness that this district is known for.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

As an engaged parent of students in Papillion La Vista Community Schools, I will continue to support the district at all levels by volunteering my time and resources.