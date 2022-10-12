Candidate Profile: Brian Osborn

For Springfield-Platteview Community School Board District 46

Name: Brian Osborn

Party: Nonpartisan

Age: 47

Occupation: Vice President/Environmental Practice Leader, Olsson

Website: N/A

What motivated your decision to run for office?

As an alumni, I have always had a passion for Springfield Platteview. I’ve served on the school board for 8 years and have helped set us up for future growth and success. I’d like to continue that journey.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Continue to advance our district with first tier facilities and programs to allow the students to be their best selves.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I am scientific in education and occupation, and I treat each decision as a problem to be solved. I follow data, which means I can separate emotion and fear from the truth.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I’ve been on the school board for 8 years and have already seen some amazing progress. I would like to continue with that momentum.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a school board member?

I try to ask “what is best for our students” with any decision we make. We are public servants, but our primary constituents are children. I try to keep that in mind for every decision and block out the background noise.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I have a passion and love for this community and will do what’s best for students.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

Continue to support the community in other ways.