Candidate Profile: Brittany Holtmeyer

For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Name: Brittany Holtmeyer

Age: 32 years old

Occupation: Stay at home mom

What motivated your decision to run for office?

My primary motivation was because I did not agree with how the PLCS Board of Education handled the 2020-2021 and the 2021-2022 Return to School Plan. The Board of Education seemed to not take ALL students rights into consideration when they voted to universally mask the students without allowing for medical or religious exemptions. I started attending school board meetings on a regular basis and soon learned the school board has great responsibility and they are falling short of living up to that responsibility. I am running because I want to be a part of the solution and not the problem.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My top priority, get back to follow PLCS series 8000 by starting with Policy 8110. 8110 Purpose and Role of the Board. The introduction of the policy reads:

“The responsibilities of the Board include: a legal responsibility for the control of public schools as the only agency in their community with this responsibility; a civic responsibility as the controlling agency providing a basically essential service to the life of the community; a social responsibility toward all who look to the schools as centers of growth and development for children, youth, and adults; as economic responsibility since there is a direct relationship between good schools and business prosperity; a moral and ethical responsibility to function courageously and impartially to assure the greatest good to the greatest number at all time.” (source: https://www.plcschools.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=2&PageModuleInstanceID=3117&ViewID=838b13a1-2ccb-4c74-83cb-0b9f098d6937&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=1714&SearchKeywords=)

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

School Board members should never be political. If elected, I will take PLCS 8110, part A into consideration for all votes:

“The Board shall function in a non-partisan, broadly representative, team-spirited manner. Every member of the Board shall represent open-mindedly the entire school district, and, in consequence, must let his or her consideration for the entire district take precedence over every form of partisan and special interest group-political, racial, religious, geographic, economic, social, civic, or other.” (source: https://www.plcschools.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=2&PageModuleInstanceID=3117&ViewID=838b13a1-2ccb-4c74-83cb-0b9f098d6937&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=1714&SearchKeywords=)

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

Running for PLCS Board of Education is unchartered waters for me. I worked tirelessly to campaign to get the most votes in the primary, I am working tirelessly in my campaign for the general election. If elected I will put worth the same effort as a board member. I studied PLCS Policy Series Series Name: 8000 - Board Organization and Operation so I can hit the ground running if elected.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of (the position you are running for: councilperson, schoolboard member, congressman, etc.)?

I consider the most important aspect of serving on the PLCS Board to be dedicated to the mission of the district and doing all I can to be ensure our district strives to follow our mission. School board members make an oath at the beginning of their term, I will stand by that and always be transparent with the staff, parents and community tax payers.

District Mission & Beliefs:

Mission

The mission of Papillion La Vista Community Schools, an organization dedicated to greatness, is to prepare all students to realize their unique aspirations through rigorous instructional and innovative educational pathways, delivered by highly qualified, passionate educators through bold partnerships with families and community.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I have been open, honest and transparent every step of the way and my actions and campaign is like an “open book”. If voters agree with me they will vote for me; if they do not agree, they will not vote for me. I have never been about persuading anyone or changing their mind.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I have always said and prayed to let Gods will be done and I believe it will. If I do not make it on the PLCS Board this year I will continue to stay in prayer to see where God leads me next.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I am not a politician, I’m a mom on a mission. To know I have stayed true to who I am and my beliefs this whole campaign brings me peace. I don’t have a big campaign team I pay, I don’t run ads on social media, I don’t come from a revolving circle within the district, I don’t come from a big company, I don’t have big corporations donating to my campaign and I don’t have outside money following me. What I do have is a family who believes in me. I have the hearts, trust and prayers from MY community, my small town home town.

“For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known. Therefore whatsoever ye have spoken in darkness shall be heard in the light; and that which ye have spoken in the ear in closets shall be proclaimed upon the housetops.”

Luke 12:2-3