Candidate Profile: Bruce Yoder

For Member of Bellevue City Council Ward 4

Name: Bruce Yoder

Party: Non-Partisan

Age: 40

Occupation: Architect

What motivated your decision to run for office?

A lack of progress in the revitilization of the City of Bellevue. While some smaller projects have taken place, other smaller surrounding communities have made leaps and bounds past Bellevue in many respects with development. While we are the 3rd largest City in Nebraska, we continue to lose retail, restaurants, offices, and sports to other cities. I started by trying to communicate with City leadership and elected officials, and finally decided that if I am not getting the responses + feedback I had hoped and the results we need as a City, then I should do my part as a resident and run for public office myself.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Create an acctionable plan, phasing, and finding mechanism to revitalize Fort Crook Road. A masterplan oringially completed in 2008 was updated recently at City Council, but that is just a template for years of hard work to come for the project to come to fruition. This project has gone by the wayside for far too long while residents hopes that it will ever actually happen continue to lower due to its lack of priority.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I am open to all views and even if we are differnt philosphically, we are all residents of Bellevue speaking for what we feel is best for the City and its future. If there is a concern that needs to be discussed and presented at City Council form a constituent, then it will need to be communicated and brought up for discussion. Otherwise, is a concern that can be assesses with a department at the City, I would want to ensure to direct them to the right person for that communication.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

As an Architect, I have worked with clients on projects large and small with varying complexity in scope and budgets. I understand while it may be easy to say we should do better, there are lots of parties, patience, coordination, and expertise of others needed to put a well thought out plan in motion.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a council member?

As a candidate councilperson, the most important aspect is representing my neighbors, family, and friends to make our community the best it can be. Our community should be representative of all and provide equal opportunities for those of all economic statuses.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I am passionate about my Neighborhood thta I live in and my City. My wife and I chose to buy our home and start our family in Bellevue, and when we were younger, Bellevue was the closest area for chopping and dining. We see so much potential and opportunity for our City, but it has not gained the traction is should have or could have. In many cases, we have seen businesses and families leave the City for other nearby communities. I want to bring my passion to the City Council to reinvigorate and restore the older existing parts of Bellevue, as well as help create a consistent vision for the future and growth of Bellevue.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

If I am not selected, I will continue to communicate with the current Council Members, City Administration + Planners, as well as the Mayor on how we could improve our city. I will file again with the Mayor to be in the selction que for the City Planning Commision, as well as look for additional opportunites to help make our City better. And depending on the will of the voters, I will likely run for local office again in 4 years.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I want Bellevue to be a City that my children, family, and friends to say, why would we want to live anywhere else - I see running for public office as an opportunity to help put Bellevue on that trajectory.