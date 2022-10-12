Candidate Profile: Carol Blood

For Governor & Lieutenant Governor

Name: Carol Blood

Party: Democrat

Age: 61

Occupation: Business Consultant

What motivated your decision to run for office?

The US vs THEM narrative that was being used leading up to the primary election by other candidates. Nebraskans are looking for a leader who can inspire hope and work to transform our divisions. Watching these candidates never discussing the real opportunities we have for changes or sharing an actual plan for a better Nebraska for all motivated me to throw my hat in the ring.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Our priority as we craft our plan for a better Nebraska is to bring forward a statewide strategic plan where we will travel across Nebraska and bring everyone to the table. Our residents, our businesses, corporations, non-profits, political subdivisions and other supporting organizations. All will be welcome no matter who they are, what they look like, where they live or where they come from. This planning will help us to better embrace the needs of Nebraskans and set forward metrics that will track our success and failures. Our budget will then mirror those wants/needs and Nebraskans will know how their money is being spent and that they had an actual voice in the process. We will update Nebraskans yearly on any progress or lack of progress. Clearly part of that plan will include 18–34-year old’s who will be driving our economy. We need to keep these young Nebraskans in our state and protect our workforce. We must creatively implement ways to expand keeping our talent in the state.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

This is one of the many reasons we will be doing a statewide plan. It is important that all voices are heard, no matter who you are, where you live, what you look like or where you come from. The recent party rhetoric is meant to keep our state divided, not come together. As the Governor, I will extend grace and listen first to understand allowing all to speak freely. This will give me good information to weave community because I will know where those who may differ in opinion are coming from and why they believe what they believe. Leadership in Nebraska must make it about the People and Policy, not Politics and Party. As an elected official I have always been transparent and accessible. That will remain the same when elected Governor.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

Eight years on the Bellevue City Council and Six years in the Nebraska Legislature. Prior to starting my own business in 2005 as a business consultant, writing business plans and feasibility assessments and tutoring business start ups, I ran an area Chamber of Commerce. I also served on the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation for 10 years, 8 years as chair. I've been a highly involved community volunteer for decades and understand that the government runs best when it listens to the voices of its communities. From the Farmers' Market to being a Scout Leader, I've always tried to make my community and state a better place to live for all. While on the City Council I served on the Legislative Committee for the Nebraska League of Municipalities helping me gain a keen sense of the importance of sound policy.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of (the position you are running for: councilperson, schoolboard member, congressman, etc.)?

Based on what I've seen over the last few decades, I believe the executive branch needs to be where the buck stops. Prison overcrowding, underfunding of the law enforcement training center, high property taxes, bad contracts like St. Francis and the crisis at the AltEn Plant in Mead, Nebraska (our Flint Michigan) are a sampling of issues allowed to fester. All of these branches of government fall under the purview of our Governor. Yet, all we see is finger pointing and nobody ever taking responsibility for the waste of tax dollars nor offering solid solutions.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I have a proven record of success as a policy maker. I've had more bills passed for our Veterans and Military Families than any policy maker in the body of the legislature. I have had more interstate compacts passed removing hurdles to employment (especially our military spouses) than anyone in the country and have received recognition each year from the Military Families office at the Pentagon for those efforts. I've had legislation passed that creates greater government transparency, protects our most vulnerable, supports the mental health of our children, and more. I've consistently worked across the aisles for the betterment of all Nebraskans. I've always helped anyone who has come to me for assistance regardless of whether they live in my district. Examples include the help I've provided the citizens of Saunders County in protecting them from the neonicotinoids that have seeped into their waterways and soil or residents in Kearney, Nebraska trying to help an area Veteran. All Nebraskans deserve to be helped in a crisis. I know who I work for and I am the only candidate who came out of the gate with a plan and implementation of that plan. My question for voters is if they have been happy with how things have been going the last few decades in Nebraska? If they have been dissatisfied, maybe it's time for change. Maybe it's time for some New Blood in Nebraska.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I'm a Nebraska girl born and raised. I was born in McCook, raised on a farm in Adams County and I raised my own family here in Sarpy County. I have a keen understanding of both rural and urban issues, as a result. I'm running my campaign on 4 pillars: 1. Education 2. Infrastructure 3. Everyone has the right to be well and feel safe 4. Prosperity for all. You can learn more about what these pillars mean on my website at www.electcarolblood.com as well as listen to a variety of candidate interviews, launch to our social media or read our blog. I'm not scared to participate in democracy and willing to debate my opponent who has stated that he is unable to debate because of "risk assessment." Democracy can be messy and challenging, but as a future Governor we owe it to our constituents to see us in a public forum together to see how we perform under pressure as well as our knowledge base when it comes to state government. If voters can't see us in the hot seat, how can they know how we will perform under pressure in a crisis or who will have the ability to communicate with the media and those they serve? How will voters know our actual plans for a better future beyond what they see on our websites or social media?