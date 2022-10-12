Candidate Profile: Christine Clerc​

For Bellevue Public School Board District 1

Name: ​Christine Clerc​

Party: ​Democratic

Age: ​36

Occupation: ​stay-at-home parent; certified physician assistant

What motivated your decision to run for office?

Bellevue Public Schools did a great job adapting and keeping students/staff healthy, attending school in person, and learning during the challenging 2020-21 school year. However, I was disappointed the following year as my daughter started kindergarten, when they removed COVID-19 precautions against the advice of local health experts before children younger than 12 years were eligible for the vaccine. This did not help keep kids in school as cumulative student absences became more than double compared to the previous year.

I began attending the school board meetings regularly to become more involved and dialogue with the District and the Board. Over the last year, I learned about the exciting development happening in BPS and it inspired me to serve our schools in a greater capacity. I would love to take a more hands-on approach as a board member in learning the needs of our district by observing classrooms, talking with staff/students/parents, and working together to advance our collective goals.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My top priority is to increase the presence and accessibility of the Board within the district and the greater community. I will read and respond to all correspondence and establish a presence on social media to disseminate information related to the Board more easily. I will also work with my colleagues to establish a new board policy of making video recording of meetings available online and/or on public access TV.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

​​As a member of the school board, I would take care to be accessible and responsive to all stakeholders regardless of their political philosophy. I always educate myself on topics of concern and will seek out the opinions of experts when making decisions for our schools. I will approach any issues with an open mind and a willingness to listen and have difficult discussions in a respectful and productive way. I believe open and honest discussion will lead to a path forward through common ground.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

​My experiences as a parent of two young children offers me a perspective on education and services within our district, which would be unique for the Board. Additionally, prior to becoming a stay-at-home parent, I worked as a physician assistant in Bellevue. My training and practice focused on complex decision-making and collaborating with colleagues and patients to create workable plans of care. I am committed to using my knowledge of child development and the problem-solving skills I gained as a healthcare professional to assist the District.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?​

​​I view the school board as an integral bridge and support system for the district administration, staff, students/families, and the greater Bellevue community. I will work to be a strong advocate for the unique needs within our district, placing emphasis on creating a positive and nurturing environment for our students, families, and staff so they can be successful.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I am deeply invested in the success of Bellevue Public Schools as my children's future depends on it. As a new candidate, I have a fresh energy and perspective to bring to the Board. I will put in the effort to serve the district in a hands-on way, especially to inspire others in the community to work together to strengthen BPS.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

​I will continue to be present and use my voice at school board meetings to speak out for the needs of our district's students and staff. As an active stay-at-home parent, I also plan to participate in more volunteer opportunities in the schools and/or greater community.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

​This is the first time I have run for public office and I'm doing so out of a genuine interest to make a positive impact on our public school system and Bellevue community. I believe when we care for the unique needs of all of our students/families and staff in an inclusive and positive way, we can thrive as a district.