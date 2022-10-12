Candidate Profile: Cori Villegas

For Member of the Legislature District 14

Name: Cori Villegas

Party: Democrat

Age: 27 years

Occupation: Major Incident Specialist for tech company, former behavioral technician (had to quit to campaign)

What motivated your decision to run for office?

After working with both children and adults with developmental and behavioral disabilities, I realized the difficulties everyone goes through as Client, Caregiver, and Direct Care. It is wonderful to see the amazing achievements of my clients. However, once out of the program, there is only so much more support we can still provide. There are instances where family members need to give up their jobs and become unpaid 24/7 caregivers. Schools even experience the lack of support and resources to help care for children with behavioral disabilities. Once I started to see these issues and come up with minor solutions, I realized that our legislature can make a huge difference. Behavioral and mental care is not week talked about in our legislature. So I decided to be that person to step up.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My top priority is to represent groups that are not being heard- inclusive groups, the working class, those with disabilities, the elderly, etc. I will provide bills that will assure all groups are accounted for. The working class earned their money. Let’s make our tax dollars go back to them through roads, public schools, and useful local services. There should also be better treatment services and training for the elderly, those with disabilities, and their caregivers. I’ll also defend and embrace policies that do not discredit any different beliefs, values, or cultures.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

As a military brat, I have traveled and lived surrounded by so many different philosophies and beliefs. Though I learned there is always a common ground. Though we come from different backgrounds, we are still people who want the best. I will make sure all constituents are heard and advocate to find the common ground. I’ll also work with professionals to provide the facts and other necessary objective information.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have experience as both a leader and valuable team member in groups that consisted of different personalities and experiences. Whether it was a business, clinic, or a friendly group setting, I know to how problem solve and communicate on a team. Working with others, also means asking for help in areas you lack. I know how to do unbiased, objective research and collaborate with professionals. Not only that, I have experience of being in the middle class. Everything I am fighting for is pushed by passion because I lived through it. We need real people in our legislature who understands the true struggles we go through. Currently I work full time and assist with my family’s local business. We do our best to get by and make sacrifices. I will be that person in the senate to make sure our voices are heard.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being in the Legislature?

Most important: help better the lives of every Nebraskan. As being originally from Hawai’i, I am asked all the time why I decided to come to the Midwest. I always answer with “I love it here”. The people are wonderful, and we do so much to support each other as neighbors should. That kind of support needs to be represented in the legislature. The policies and bills passed are impactful to people’s lives. As a senator, I can make sure that all the groups are represented and actually benefit from what is passed. We can make improvements to push Nebraska on a greater path.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

Voters should vote for me because I am fighting for the person who works 9 to 5 just do to it again the next day. I am also fighting for the person who cares about the many other subjects outside of “today’s hot topic” that we don’t we hear about. I am fighting for what Nebraskans truly want and care about.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

If the voters don’t elect me, I will continue to advocate and volunteer more for the groups I previously mentioned. Since the campaign started, I had to leave my clinical position that I truly loved. Though I hope with the little extra time I have now, I can continue to help locally.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

First of all, I want to say thank you to every single person who has helped me out. Whether it was through donations, attending my events, and knocking on doors, I am grateful. My team mainly consists of close family and friends. If you would like to join, please feel free to contact me on my website or Facebook page.