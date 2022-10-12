Candidate Profile: Danny Pittman

For County Assessor

Name: Danny Pittman

Party: Republican

Age: 63

Occupation: Sarpy County Assessor

What motivated your decision to run for office?

My knowledge of the duties of a county assessor grew out of my profession as a real estate appraiser. Once I became employed with the Sarpy County Assessor’s Office I became interested in being responsible for operating this division of county government. In 1998, I ran for election as the current assessor was vacating the position.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

A Nebraska county assessor is directed by state statutes and regulations with the Nebraska Department of Revenue (Assessment Division) responsible for oversight of all assessor’s.As the state makes the equalization of assessed values a priority, so goes the county assessor as equal treatment is a concern to all. Equalization is achieved by the work of people who are competent in assessment practices and do not consider equalization as an secondary concern. I have had some success in employing conscientious people who understand the importance of their work.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

The office of county assessor is an administrative office and under state statutes, regulations, and directives. There is little room for exercising an individual political philosophy. It is a very rare occasion, when interacting with the property owners of Sarpy County, that I become aware of their political philosophy. Often, there are opinions presented on how the assessment process should be different from the current practices and how property taxes are ever increasing.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have been the Sarpy County Assessor for 23 years and am a licensed Real Estate Appraiser. My post-secondary education is concentrated in public administration.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being assessor?

The most important aspect of being a county assessor is to understand and follow the laws of the State of Nebraska governing the property assessment process. In fact, performing your duties according to the law is part of the oath administered to every elected county official. The will of the citizenry should be reflected in the actions of the state legislature which writes our laws. The revenue department writes regulations and issues directives that help the assessor equitably apply the law.