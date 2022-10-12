Candidate Profile: Darren Carlson

For Springfield-Platteview Community School Board District 46

Name: Darren Carlson

Party: --

Age: 46

Occupation: Writer

Website: --

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I love this community and want to serve it. Our district is in a unique position right now, balancing being a small community while growing. I want to help ensure that teachers, students and staff get all the support and resources they need over the next decade.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Put simply, my priorities are students, teachers and community. At the board level, our job is to make a district that retains and attracts great teachers, equips and empowers students in every grade level, and to manage and conserve resources that enable us to grow appropriately.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I'll listen. That's really the whole point of representing others. This is a local board. I'm not particularly interested in that national political noise and disruptions. If parents and community members have an interest in and opinion about education, then that's a very good thing. I would welcome that conversation.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I've worked in communication and government for much of my career. I value clarity and transparency, and know how to provide it. I'd also draw on my experience as a parent of two children who are currently in the district, and let my instincts as a father help guide some of my choices. It always comes down to doing what's best for kids.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?

I think being a long-term thinker and a good steward of resources is critical in any board seat, but especially this specific school board role. It's about making choices that set up a successful future 5, 10, and 50 years from now, and not just what works for right now or today.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

The district is in great shape because it has a really strong set of candidates, both the incumbents and the new people on the ballot. Honestly, I know all of those people, and any of us will do a fine job. I'd ask that they vote for me if they want a dedicated servant leader, who is focused on supporting kids and teachers.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I'll continue to support the school district and be an active part of this community.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I am the child of public school teachers. I know firsthand how hard they work to educated kids. The shortage of teachers - and great teachers - is very real. Part of my mission would be to support and empower teachers so that they choose to join our schools, and stay with our schools.