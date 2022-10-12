Candidate Profile: David Fanslau

For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 1

Name: David Fanslau

Party: Republican

Age: 57

Occupation: City of Omaha Planning Director

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I have lived in Sarpy County my entire life and in Papillion for 26 years. I have been fortunate to raise my family here, and I want to help maintain our city’s great quality of life for my adult children and all Papillion residents. I want to use my extensive experience in local government and city planning to “give back” to our community.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

I want to make sure Papillion remains safe and fiscally healthy, so it continues to attract and retain families and businesses. I will help create and support appropriate policies and budgets that meet this goal.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I pride myself in being able to work with others, no matter our positions. As a leader, I have found that listening for “purpose over position” is the key. I always try to listen to the other person’s concerns and attempt to find solutions that work for both parties whenever possible. Since my goal is to learn about and understand a person’s position, I find that I can work effectively with them.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

My experience makes me the most qualified candidate for Papillion City Council, Ward 1.

I have…

developed positive relationships with Papillion community leaders and citizens over the course of my 33-year career in local government and city planning.

served Sarpy County as a volunteer Board member on the Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Adjustments.

attended hundreds of neighborhood meetings and city council meetings in order to help educate citizens and listen to their opinions and concerns regarding community projects.

managed and balanced a multimillion-dollar public budget resulting in surplus funds EVERY year.

established policy that guides the growth of the metropolitan area, including Papillion and Sarpy County.

managed a department of 135 employees and established policy for the management of personnel.

Most importantly, I have proven ability to work well with the people who are building our community, as well as the individual citizens who seek answers about city processes and projects.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a council member?

As a city council person my job is to listen to the citizens of Papillion so I can be their voice, while applying city policy to make sound decisions for the community.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

My life experience sets me apart. I am a proven leader in the civic arena, and I bring 33 years of relevant professional and volunteer experience to this position. Additionally, having raised my family in Papillion, I have been deeply integrated into this community, forming relationships and understanding what is important to Papillion residents.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I will continue to find ways to stay engaged in the Papillion community and would look forward to running for Papillion City Council again.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

As a first-time candidate for elected office, I have sincerely enjoyed the opportunity to meet and talk with the people in Ward 1. I am excited about the many positive interactions I’ve had and the enthusiastic support I’ve received as I seek a seat on the Papillion City Council.